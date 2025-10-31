Georgia Tech Announces It Will Play All 2026 Home Games At Bobby Dodd Stadium
Georgia Tech has made a big scheduling announcement for next season.
While there was speculation that Georgia Tech would move one of their non-conference games vs Colorado or Tennessee to Mercedes Benz Stadium, the athletic department announced today that all seven designated home games would be played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Big Matchups
Earlier this fall, Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert surveyed Tech fans requesting feedback on two options for the Yellow Jackets’ 2026 home schedule and subsequent season ticket options:
A seven-game all-in price, which would include all seven home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference games against Colorado and Tennessee
A six-game all-in price, which would have six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – including Colorado and all ACC opponents – with the Tennessee game being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and not included in season tickets.
Georgia Tech fans overwhelmingly supported the seven-game all-in option, with more than 75% of survey respondents favoring playing all seven home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including the Tennessee game at a premium price. The most-cited reasons include the tradition of playing games on campus and the homefield advantage that the Yellow Jackets enjoy at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, where they are currently riding a 10-game winning streak.
“We’re very grateful to all the Georgia Tech fans that provided their input as we considered the options for our 2026 home football schedule and season tickets,” Alpert said. “Our administration places great importance on listening to our fans and incorporating their perspectives into our decisions. In this case, the feedback was clear – the history, tradition and emotion of playing football at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is very important to Georgia Tech fans. We’re especially excited for Georgia Tech students, as having another home football weekend on campus – against a highly regarded opponent like Tennessee – will only enhance the student experience next fall.
“We’d also like to thank our great partners at AMB Sports & Entertainment and Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Alpert continued. “The leadership at AMBSE has been nothing but supportive as we explored the possibility of playing our full home slate on campus next year. We are still scheduled to play at least one home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the future, and will continue to explore possibilities to do so once we gain more clarity on what future schedules will look like due to the addition of a ninth ACC game.”
Georgia Tech will look to extend its undefeated season tomorrow vs NC State (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).