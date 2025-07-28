Georgia Tech Announces Music Artists for First Two "Helluva Block Parties of 2025"
The first two musical artists for this years "Helluva Block Parties" have been announced by Georgia Tech.
Platinum-selling country music duo LOCASH and hip-hop legend Flo Rida are the featured artists for the first two 2025 editions of Helluva Block Party, Driven by Hyundai. LOCASH will perform prior to Georgia Tech’s home opener versus Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 6, and Flo Rida will take the stage ahead of the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated ACC showdown with Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 13.
Both major acts will perform as part of Helluva Block Party. Entering its third year, Helluva Block Party has transformed the Georgia Tech football pregame experience by bringing the excitement and pageantry of Tech football to one of the most visible and vibrant areas of campus and the city of Atlanta – North Avenue. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is temporarily closed to traffic on gamedays to accommodate the activities.
The pregame concerts are FREE for all fans in attendance and will be held on North Avenue, right in front of Tech Tower Lawn, just west of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The concerts begin immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football team’s gameday arrival on The Flats. Yellow Jacket Alley will be held two-and-a-half hours before each game – 1 p.m. for Tech’s 3:30 p.m. game against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6 and 9:30 a.m. for the Jackets’ noon battle with Clemson on Sept. 13.
Here is how you can expect things to look for Georgia Tech on those days:
HELLUVA BLOCK PARTY TIMELINES
GARDNER-WEBB (SATURDAY, SEPT. 6)/CLEMSON (SATURDAY, SEPT. 13)
7 A.M.
All on-campus parking areas open.
6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (9:30 A.M. FOR GARDNER-WEBB/6 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)
North Avenue closes to traffic from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street and setup for HBP begins.
5-6 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (9:30-10:30 A.M. FOR GARDNER-WEBB, 6-7 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)
Access to parking areas along North Avenue will be restricted for approximately one hour due to HBP setup.
4 HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (11:30 A.M. FOR GARDNER-WEBB, 8 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)
Tailgating at Helluva Block Party begins! Tailgating options include:
- Full-service, turnkey tailgate packages on Tech Tower Lawn and in premium spaces along Yellow Jacket Alley, available for purchase through REVELxp. For more information and to purchase a turnkey tailgate package online, visit revelxp.com/Georgia-Tech.
- A wide variety of food vendors that feature some of the best food and beverage that Atlanta has to offer, including Coca-Cola products and Helluvienna Lager and Ale of an Engineer from New Realm Brewing Co.
Tailgating activities feature fun for the whole family, including interactive games and activities for fans of all ages.
2 ½ HOURS PRIOR TO KICKOFF (1 P.M. FOR GARDNER WEBB, 9:30 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)
The Yellow Jackets’ arrival to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field – Yellow Jacket Alley – is a centerpiece of Helluva Block Party. Fans are encouraged to line the way along North Avenue between Cherry Street and Bobby Dodd Stadium’s Gate 1 to give the Jackets a raucous reception as they enter the stadium. The team’s buses arrive at the corner of North Avenue and Cherry Street and the team proceeds east on North Avenue before entering the stadium at Gate 1.
IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING YELLOW JACKET ALLEY
As soon as the Jackets are inside the stadium, the attention turns to the Helluva Block Party stage for the pregame concert. LOCASH (Gardner-Webb) and Flo Rida (Clemson) will entertain and energize fans before turning it over to Georgia Tech Marching Band for their traditional pregame show.
30 MINUTES PRIOR TO KICKOFF (3 P.M. FOR GARDNER-WEBB, 11:30 A.M. FOR CLEMSON)
Helluva Block Party shuts down to allow fans to be in their seats for Georgia Tech’s electrifying pregame activities and toe meets leather!
North Avenue reopens for postgame traffic beginning at the start of the third quarter.