Georgia Tech Announces Music Artists for First Two "Helluva Block Parties of 2025"

Get ready for our first two weeks of HBP 🥳



🎤 @LOCASHmusic ➡️ @official_flo

🗓️ Sept. 6 ➡️ 13

📍 North Ave

📰 https://t.co/UuRS4ro6CD

🎟️ https://t.co/BaBfemd8lU

🚙 Driven by @Hyundai#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/gucsYcwVVa