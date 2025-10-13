Georgia Tech Bowl Projections After Their 35-20 Win Over Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is 6-0 and bowl eligible already, heading into their big week eight matchup against Duke. The Yellow Jackets got a 35-20 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday and now have the opportunity to reach 7-0 and take a big step towards getting to Charlotte and play for the ACC Championship.
This is the earliest that Georgia Tech has gotten bowl eligible under Brent Key, but merely getting to a bowl game is not the top goal this year. With the start that they have had and the fact that they are going to be favored in the majority of their remaining games, the bowl projections for the Yellow Jackets are getting loftier and there are more and more analysts out there who are projecting Georgia Tech to make the College Football Playoff.
Playoff Projections
Most of the major outlets are starting to predict the Yellow Jackets to make it to the 12-team playoff, including a roundtable of ESPN CFB experts. Here are some of the playoff projections, which include the Yellow Jackets facing rival Georgia in a rematch, SEC leader Alabama, and Oregon.
Andrea Adelson: (8) Georgia Tech vs (9) Georgia
Kyle Bonagura: (8) Oregon vs (9) Georgia Tech
Bill Connelly: (7) Georgia Tech vs (10) Georgia
David Hale: (8) Georgia vs (9) Georgia Tech
Eli Lederman: (7) Alabama vs (10) Georgia Tech
Max Olson: (7) Alabama vs (10) Georgia Tech
Adam Rittenberg: (8) Oregon vs (9) Georgia Tech
Mark Schlabach: (7) Alabama vs (10) Georgia Tech
Jake Trotter: (8) Georgia vs (9) Georgia Tech
Paolo Uggetti: (8) Georgia Tech vs (9) Oregon
Dave Wilson: (8) Georgia Tech vs (9) Oregon
In the CBS Sports Bowl Projections, Georgia Tech is projected to be the No. 11 seed and travel to Ole MIss to face the Rebels, who are being projected as the No. 6 seed. The winner of that game would then face Alabama, who is the No. 3 seed, in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's day.
Our Projection
The path to the college football playoff is still right there for Georgia Tech if they can keep winning games. As we have said before, the easiest way to ensure they get there is by going 12-0 in the regular season or going 11-1 and then winning the ACC. If they start 11-0, but lose to Georgia and then in the ACC Championship game (likely against Miami), they could still get in, but depending on who is with them on the bubble, it is far from certain that Georgia Tech would get in.
If they were to not make the playoff, I think they are going to be in strong position to be in one of the top ACC bowl games, likely the Duke's Mayo Bowl, the Holiday Bowl or the Pop Tarts Bowl.
Saturday's game vs Duke is going to be one of the biggest in the ACC this season, with the winner having perhaps the clearest path to Charlotte. If they can win this game on Saturday, the playoff talk is only going to get louder over the course of the final four ACC games.