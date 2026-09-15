Georgia Tech Bowl Projections After Week Two Loss to Tennessee

For the first time under Brent Key, Georgia Tech might not make a bowl game, though it is very early in the season to make definitive statements about that.

The Yellow Jackets are 0-2, and not a lot has gone right for this team through the first couple of weeks. Georgia Tech's offense has only scored two offensive touchdowns; they have been unable to run the ball and protect the quarterback, and defensively, there is not a lot of good I can say about the first couple of weeks. They cannot stop the run, rush the passer, or create turnovers, which is obviously a recipe for disaster. There is a lot for Key and his coaching staff to get right if they are going to right the ship heading into ACC play, and that starts this weekend against Mercer.

Bowl game or no bowl game?

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is not a lot of optimism around Georgia Tech being able to make a bowl game when you look at the national projections.

CBS Sports: No bowl game

Sports Illustrated: No bowl game

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: No bowl game

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Gasparilla Bowl vs Tulane

Of the national media, ESPN's Mark Schlabach is the only one to send Georgia Tech to the postseason.

Our projection

I would love to be the contrarian here, but I have not seen enough from the Yellow Jackets that would make me confident in them making a bowl game right now. Does that mean they can't? No, but they are not playing at a high enough level right now through the first couple of weeks of the season.

The next three games are going to be massive for Georgia Tech's bowl hopes. That begins this Saturday against the Bears, a game that the Yellow Jackets should win handily, but then they open ACC play on the road against Stanford next Saturday.

While the Cardinal have not been great so far, they did score a win over Hawaii in week one and their run defense was pretty solid against Miami in their matchup a couple of weeks ago. After a week off, Stanford travels to Duke this Saturday, a game that Georgia Tech fans should have their eye on.

Speaking of Duke, Georgia Tech hosts them on Oct. 10th, after the Stanford game and after the bye week. If the Yellow Jackets can beat Mercer and Stanford, they would get a week to prepare for Duke in what might be a must win for Georgia Tech if they want to make a bowl game.

If Georgia Tech loses to either of Stanford or Duke, I think their chances of a bowl game become very slim.

If they can win all three of those, plus beat Boston College and Wake Forest, that gets them to five. They would then need to win one of:

At Virginia Tech

At Pittsburgh

vs Louisville

At Clemson

At Georgia

Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, and Louisville have all looked pretty solid so far this season, but the Hokies and Panthers have not played any team with a pulse yet. Pitt hosts Syracuse on Thursday, while Virginia Tech travels to Maryland on Saturday.

Louisville has looked very good, coming close to upsetting No. 9 Ole Miss in the opening week and blowing out Villanova in week two. Another game for Georgia Tech fans to monitor is the Cardinals game vs SMU this weekend.

Clemson has looked the worst of those five teams, especially on offense. They lost 51-10 to LSU in week one and only scored one touchdown in a 22-7 victory over Georgia Southern. However, Georgia Tech has not won in Death Valley since 2008 and even as bad as the Tigers look, they would be a tough team to beat at home.

Georgia has not played anyone of note yet, but they look every bit like a national championship contender through the first two weeks. That would be a Herculean task for Georgia Tech to win in Athens.

Things are not looking great for the postseason hopes of Georgia Tech, but these next three-to-four games are going to be very important. Go 3-0 and be 3-2 heading into a game at Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech can start to pick up momentum.