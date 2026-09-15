What’s wrong with Georgia Tech’s Offense and How Do They Fix It?

The Georgia Tech offense has had its fair share of struggles to begin the season. One stat that immediately jumps out is that the offense has two offensive touchdowns through eight quarters, and both came in the second half. To be the winning football team the Yellow Jackets aspire to be, that simply isn't going to cut it.

So how do they fix it and get it going? Today, we'll look at some issues on offense and talk about ways they can address them and get better.

The offensive line is in a state of flux

The offensive line has been battered and bruised early and hasn’t had a great start. There have been signs of progress, but overall it hasn’t been what it was expected to be. Last week, the offensive line saw a lot of swaps and new players. Ethan MacKenny got banged up early in the game and was out. Jameson Riggs was in and out of the lineup with an injury. Malachi Carney also had to come out with an injury, which brought Jordan Floyd into the game. The overall issue for the offensive line is that they aren’t winning at the point of attack consistently, and the group lacks continuity. Their time together has also been brief, and it usually takes time to gel. With the injuries thrown in there, it could be a while before we see an offensive line that looks formidable.

The Yellow Jackets Have Slow Starts

Georgia Tech has continued to struggle to start games, whether it's three-and-outs early or the offense failing to finish drives in the red zone. The Yellow Jackets have yet to put together an opening-drive touchdown to start the game, which is a problem when many points come in the second half after the team is already in a hole. Despite allowing nearly 300 yards on the ground, the defense has gotten stops early in games to get the ball back to the offense. However, they stay on the field so long that they eventually cave and give up scores and big plays. The offense has to do a better job of helping them early in games.

How Can They Fix It

The most important thing to fixing the offensive woes starts with the offensive line. Head coach Brent Key needs his best five in the starting lineup. With that five, they have to be able to push around other defenses and impose their will. The only way to really fix this is if the offensive line can be dominant, make holes for the running backs, know their assignments, and protect the quarterback. It all starts here before anything else can get going.

I think, for one, the offense has to establish a rhythm early in games and get points, not settle for field goals or three-and-outs. One way to fix that is to get Alberto Mendoza and this running game going early. Some of the success in the running game came from getting to the edges, which allowed Justice Haynes to use his elusiveness and speed to make people miss. The Yellow Jackets also need to use more of their backs in certain situations to create mismatches. Hosley averaged over six yards per carry vs. Tennessee but only got six touches. He needs more touches, especially in the passing game, to create mismatches. Another positive sign was Trelain Maddox and how hard he ran with his touches. He establishes the physicality Georgia Tech wants to have in the running game and the identity they want to possess.

For Mendoza, he needs some of those quick, easy throws in games, but not ones the defense can telegraph. Think seam routes to the tight ends, slants to the speedy wide receivers, or even back-shoulder fades to some of the tall playmakers on the team. Getting Kevin Roche Jr. involved earlier in games could pay dividends with the plays he is making against defenses. The middle of the field is open a lot of times for the Yellow Jackets with so many defenses gearing up to stop the run. If they can get it to the tight ends, it can open up deep shots downfield to their elite playmakers in Jordan Allen and Dalen Penson. Then you will have an offense that is rolling.