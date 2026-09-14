Georgia Tech Opens as a Large Favorite Against Mercer In Week Three Matchup

Georgia Tech has not had the start to its season that it envisioned, and the Yellow Jackets are heading into their week three matchup against Mercer 0-2 and still seeking their first win.

The issues that caused Georgia Tech to lose to Colorado were still there in the loss to Tennessee. The Yellow Jackets could not stop the run, the offensive line struggled, and there were no explosive elements to the offense. If not for a blocked punt that scored a touchdown to give Georgia Tech an early 10-7 lead, this game could have been much worse.

Brent Key and Georgia Tech are now on to week three, and their opponent is in-state foe Mercer, who has been a very successful FCS program. The Yellow Jackets are opening as 41.5-point favorites against Mercer, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under has opened at 60.5.

Looking for a complete game

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates after a touchdown with wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) against the Tennessee Volunteers in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Tech has not played a complete game this season, but they are hoping to change that against the Bears next Saturday.

The defense is going to have to show that it can stop the run after a terrible first two weeks when it comes to that. The Volunteers ran for nearly 300 yards, and the week before, Colorado ran for nearly 200. That is not the sign of what was supposed to be an improved defense, and it has been disappointing to see that from Georgia Tech so far.

The offense has only two touchdowns in two games and they are going to need more than that to win any game this season. There were a couple of encouraging signs in the second half, which is something that Brent Key talked about after the game:

"Well, I mean. I thought Alberto was in a pretty good rhythm. Obviously, I know he had the two turnovers, but, you know, he'll grow from those. He'll learn from them. But I thought the ability just to – we were spreading the ball around on the perimeter, you know, throwing some quick game, throwing some kind of intermediate-type stuff, and then kind of made a couple adjustments in the run game when they – seeing what they were playing.

And some of those worked. I mean, some of those were good things. And we were able to take advantage of some of the things that we're doing. So just all in all, I mean, an offense is going to be better when you stay on track, when you stay efficient, when you're in manageable D&Ds. If you're sitting there playing at second and 10, second and 12, the whole game, it's going to be hard to ever have a functioning offense. But we stayed ahead of the chains, I thought, better tonight than we did last week for sure."

Georgia Tech has not lost to an FCS team under Key and the Yellow Jackets need to use this as a springboard to get momentum for the rest of the season. There is a long trip to Stanford after and then the bye week. Georgia Tech's goal should be to get to 2-2 at the bye week and then go from there.

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