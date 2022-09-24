Georgia Tech Comes up Short in Upset Attempt vs UCF

Georgia Tech would put up a great effort on the road today vs UCF, but special teams play and missed red zone opportunities cost the Yellow Jackets against UCF today.

Here is the complete game summary for Georgia Tech vs UCF.

First Quarter

Georgia Tech won the toss and elected to defer to the second half. The Yellow Jackets would be tasked with trying to stop the UCF ground game first.

UCF hit a big play on first down for nine yards, but a penalty flag on the next play backed them up to a 2nd and 6. The Knights would run the ball twice to get it to midfield and were starting to move it with their running game.

Georgia Tech had UCF in a third and long on the first drive, but Georgia Tech was called for a defensive holding. It was not the last time that the Yellow Jackets would be called for a penalty. Two offsides calls were detrimental to the defense and allowed UCF to keep the drive alive. Tech could not get a stop again on fourth down when Knights running back Isaiah Bowser surged forward for a first down.

UCF was getting just enough on their lengthy opening possession and none of it was through the air. While only averaging a little under three yards per play, UCF benefited from Georgia Tech being undisciplined and committing penalties. UCF ran 19 plays on that drive, but would only settle for a field goal and took an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter. The drive took nearly ten minutes off the clock.

Georgia Tech would get off to a good start on their first drive of the game. Dontae Smith would have an eleven-yard gain before quarterback Jeff Sims hit wide receiver E.J. Jenkins for another first down. After a penalty on the UCF defense, wide receiver Nate McCollum took a carry for a first down, but Sims missed McCollum on a throw a few plays later and Georgia Tech would be forced to try a field goal. Jude Kelley would miss a 32-yard field goal and give the ball back to UCF.

2nd Quarter

Georgia Tech would have a chance to get the ball back from UCF at the start of the second quarter, but a big scramble from Plumlee got UCF a new set of downs. However, Georgia Tech would get a much-needed interception from LaMiles Brooks and get the ball back, but deep in their own territory.

Sims would hit McCollum for a big first down on a third and long and keep the Georgia Tech drive going and Sims would make another big third down play just moments later, scrambling for 17 yards for another first down. The drive would stall out after a sack by UCF's Walter Yates and Tech would be forced to punt.

Georgia Tech's defense would respond on the next drive and force the Knights to go three and out and force a punt. The Yellow Jackets would get the ball back and have a chance to try and tie or take the lead in the game.

Sims would hit Hassan Hall for a big gain and then find Malachi Carter for a 59-yard touchdown to give Georgia Tech a 7-3 lead. It was the longest gain of the season for Georgia Tech and a much need explosive play.

Georgia Tech would get UCF in another third down, but Plumlee would find Kemore Gamble for a big first down. A couple of plays later, Tech would have an opportunity to get the ball back after Plumlee fumbled the ball, but UCF would fall on it and keep the ball. The Knights would settle for a field goal and make it a 7-6 game.

The Yellow Jackets were going to have another chance to put up points before the half ended and the drive started out well. Sims hit Smith for a big gain, but a big pass play to E.J. Jenkins was negated because of a penalty. Tech would be forced to punt a few plays later and then Georgia Tech's worst nightmare happened. UCF blocked the punt and scored and made it 13-7. That is the third blocked punt given up by Georgia Tech in four games.

That is just embarrassing that they can't get that fixed, no matter how many times Geoff Collins says he is going to get it taken care of.

Georgia Tech would get the ball back with very little time left, but they tried their best to march down the field. Sims would hit Malik Rutherford for a big pay and then a check-down pass to Hall would set up Tech with a chance for a field goal. Kelley would miss the field goal and go into the half down 13-7.

Georgia Tech actually outgained UCF in the first half 211-160, but the blocked punt and missed field goals put them at a six-point deficit going into the half. Sims played really well in the first half, going 8-13 for 158 yards and one touchdown. The running game struggled though, totaling only 54 yards.

Penalties and special teams were the deciding factors in the first half. Tech outplayed UCF in a lot of ways, but the miscues on special teams were just awful.

3rd quarter

Hassan Hall opened up the second half with a good kick return to get Georgia Tech to their own 47-yard line. Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, it would be a three and out and the Yellow Jackets would have to punt again.

UCF would take over on their own 25-yard line and hit a couple of good gains to get them moving, but Georgia Tech would have an opportunity to get them off the field with a 3rd and short. An offsides penalty helped move UCF closer and they picked up the third down. A pass interference call on Zamari Walton got the Knights deep into Georgia Tech territory. After a failed trick play, Georgia Tech had a chance to get off the field on a third and long. The Yellow Jackets got the stop, but UCF hit the field goal and made it 16-7.

Sims hit Carter for a gain of 26 yards to start the drive, but just a couple of plays later Tech would soon face a third and long. Hall would have a big carry for a first down and all of a sudden, Tech was deep into UCF territory.

Sims would hit Jenkins for a first down at the UCF 12-yard line, but a seven-yard tackle for loss put Georgia Tech in a bad position. After a couple of good gains, Georgia Tech faced a fourth and short and lined up in an option style formation, but was stuffed and the ball turned over on downs. It was a very questionable play call and wound up being another red zone disaster for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech's defense would force a three-and-out on the next drive to get the ball back for their offense. The Yellow Jackets got a lucky bounce and got the ball on UCF's 39-yard line.

Sims would start the drive with a big run and then hit tight end Dylan Leonard with a big pass to get them inside the ten-yard line. Sims would fumble the ball and UCF would look like they had an easy return for a touchdown, but McCollum would knock the ball out and force a touchback and Georgia Tech would finally get the ball to bounce their way in this game.

It was an excellent play by McCollum and one that saved Georgia Tech's chance to stay in this game.

Georgia Tech was unable to move the ball after that and had to give the ball back to UCF to start the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter

Georgia Tech got a big stop on third and short when linebacker Ace Eley made a great stop in the backfield. UCF was forced to punt and Georgia Tech would take over.

However, Georgia Tech was not able to do anything with the ball and would go three and out. UCF would take over at their own 43-yard line.

On the next drive, Charlie Thomas, arguably Georgia Tech's top overall player was ejected for targeting. This was the second time that Thomas has been ejected for targeting, as it also happened in the game against Clemson. Immediately after Thomas was ejected, Plumlee had a 28 yard touchdown run to put UCF up 24-10 after a two-point conversion. Thomas is also going to have to sit out for the first half of the next game against Pittsburgh.

Thomas's absence cannot be understated. He is the best player on the defense and their leader and it will be a big loss when he is out next week.

Georgia Tech started out the next drive with a couple of big plays, one pass from Sims to McCollum and then Hall and another nice gain. However, Tech would be stopped on fourth down after another questionable play call and UCF would take over.

UCF would hit a field goal and then run out the clock to end the game with a 27-10 victory.

It was a hard-fought game and closer than the score indicated, but Georgia Tech comes up short again. They are back on the road next week

