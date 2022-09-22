Three Keys for Georgia Tech's Offense vs UCF on Saturday

Georgia Tech's offense is going to be looking to snap in shape this weekend against a tough UCF defense, but it is not going to be easy. The Knights have a good defense and for an offense that can't seem to do much right now, it is going to be a massive challenge for offensive coordinator Chip Long to get a game plan together against the Knights.

The secondary might be the strength of the defense for UCF, but there is not really an obvious weakness that I think Georgia Tech can exploit.

So what does Georgia Tech's struggling offense need to do this weekend against UCF's defense? Let's break it down.

3. Keep the pass rush in check

Georgia Tech's offense allowed seven sacks Saturday vs Ole Miss Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first couple of games, Georgia Tech's offense did a decent job of not allowing quarterback Jeff Sims to get sacked. Saturday against Ole Miss, however, everything fell apart. Ole Miss was able to sack Sims seven times and not let him get comfortable in the pocket. That can't happen again against UCF.

The Knights have a talented duo on the edge in Josh Celiscar and Tre'mon Morris-Brash and they will not be easy guys to keep in check. The offensive tackles are going to be vital in this game at keeping pressure off of Sims.

2. Sustaining Drives and Keeping the Ball Away From UCF's Offense

Georgia Tech's offense must be much better at sustaining drives vs UCF Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One of the keys to facing a team that runs at the pace that UCF does is keeping them off the field. I know that seems obvious, but with the way that Georgia Tech is struggling on offense right now, the ability of this offense to finish and sustain drives is critical.

To be able to do that, Georgia Tech is going to have to be able to run the ball and not get behind the chains. The offensive line is the weak point of the team right now and they will have to hold up and not let the UCF defense make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Playing keep away against a team that is better than you on paper is one way to shorten the game. The more possessions that UCF has, the more likely it is to win. It is up to Georgia Tech's offense to make sure that does not happen.

1. Let Dontae Smith be the lead running back

Dontae Smith has been Georgia Tech's best running back this season Georgia Tech Athletics

Just two weeks ago, Dontae Smith was running for over 100 yards and three touchdowns. Sure it was against FCS foe Western Carolina, but Smith has shown he has been a better playmaker with the ball in his hands this season and for him to only have five attempts against Ole Miss is not the best way to use the running back room.

I think both Dylan McDuffie and Hassan Hall are better players than their numbers indicate, but Smith has shown he can make guys miss and do more with the ball in his hands. The other two backs should see still see carries, but I think it is time to see Smith become the primary back for this Georgia Tech offense and for the offense to go through him.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Charlie Thomas talks about what is driving him to play at such a high level

ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week Four

Georgia Tech Football: How to watch, listen and live stream Georgia Tech vs UCF

Should Georgia Tech consider a quarterback change?

Geoff Collins says he still sees fight in his players

Everything from Geoff Collins's press conference before the UCF game

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said he threw the ball less because of the hot seat situation with Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech Football: Game time vs Pitt put on six-day hold

Georgia Tech opens as a near three-touchdown underdog vs UCF

How did former Georgia Tech stars do in week two of the NFL season?