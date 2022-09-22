Skip to main content

What do FPI and SP+ Predict for Georgia Tech's Matchup With UCF?

Both FPI and SP+ see a very difficult game for Georgia Tech against UCF

Georgia Tech is going to be heading out on the road for the first time this season as the Yellow Jackets take on UCF in Orlando. Georgia Tech is going to be a three-touchdown underdog this Saturday, but the betting markets are not the only system that is not giving the Yellow Jackets much of a chance this Saturday. 

Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard

Georgia Tech has a tough matchup against UCF on Saturday

ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."

FPI is not giving Georgia Tech much of a chance on Saturday, with UCF having a 92.4% chance of getting the win. This has been a theme for Georgia Tech, with FPI giving them usually only a 10-15% to win their games this season. 

One of the other popular analytical systems that is out there is Bill Connelly's SP+ system. Here is what SP+ is in Connelly's own words:

"What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. I created the system at Football Outsiders in 2008, and as my experience with both college football and its stats has grown, I have made quite a few tweaks to the system."

"SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling -- no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you're lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you're strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise."

For the game against UCF on Saturday, SP+ is giving UCF a 90% chance to win the game and is predicting a 39-17 win for UCF on Saturday. 

It is going to be a tough game on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets and we will see if they are able to bounce back. 

Georgia Tech vs UCF is slated to kickoff at 4:00 on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Charlie Thomas talks about what is driving him to play at such a high level

ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week Four

Georgia Tech Football: How to watch, listen and live stream Georgia Tech vs UCF

Should Georgia Tech consider a quarterback change?

Geoff Collins says he still sees fight in his players

Everything from Geoff Collins's press conference before the UCF game

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said he threw the ball less because of the hot seat situation with Geoff Collins

Georgia Tech Football: Game time vs Pitt put on six-day hold

Georgia Tech opens as a near three-touchdown underdog vs UCF

How did former Georgia Tech stars do in week two of the NFL season?

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

What do FPI and SP+ Predict for Georgia Tech's Matchup With UCF?

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie
Football

Three Keys for Georgia Tech's Offense vs UCF on Saturday

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White
Football

Three Keys on Defense for Georgia Tech Against UCF

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss
Football

Charlie Thomas Talks About What is Driving him to Play at Such a High Level

By Jackson Caudell
Clemson Wide Receiver Beaux Collins vs Wake Forest
Football

ACC Football: Official Week Four Game Predictions

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech defensive end Kyle Kennard
Football

Georgia Tech vs UCF: How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream the Game on Saturday

By Jackson Caudell
UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee
Football

Georgia Tech Football: First Look At the UCF Knights Ahead of Saturday's Matchup

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Quarterback Jeff Sims
Football

Should Georgia Tech Consider A Change At Quarterback?

By Jackson Caudell
Georgia Tech Linebacker Ace Eley makes a tackle vs Ole Miss
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Geoff Collins Says He Still Sees Fight In The Players

By Jackson Caudell