Three Keys on Defense for Georgia Tech Against UCF

Georgia Tech is going on the road for the first time this season and a dynamic rushing attack is going to be waiting for them in Orlando.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be taking on UCF and this defense is hoping to have a better showing than they had last Saturday. Ole Miss ran right through Tech's defense and the tempo and pace that the Rebels played with seemed to affect how Georgia Tech got lined up. I have a hunch that Knights coach Gus Malzahn is going to be doing something similar this week to see if Georgia Tech is ready for it.

So what will be the keys for the Georgia Tech defense against UCF? Let's break down the upcoming matchup.

3. Tackling in Space

UCF Running back Johnny Richardson is a lightning-quick back Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

UCF has exceptionally fast skill players and they operate well in space. If Georgia Tech does not tackle well on Saturday, it is going to be a long day for the defense.

Johnny Richardson might be only 5'7 170 LBS, but he is a home run threat waiting to happen. Wide receivers Ryan O'Keefe and Javon Baker are vertical threats as well when UCF wants to stretch the field. Isaiah Bowser is another player that is going to be difficult to stop in the running game as well.

You can expect that Malzhan will try to get these guys in space any way that he can. Georgia Tech is going to have to set the edge well and tackle well in space on Saturday afternoon.

2. Handle Tempo Better

Georgia Tech allowed tempo and pace to hurt them against Ole Miss Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The players and coaches have talked about it since the defeat last Saturday, but the pace and tempo at which Ole Miss played was one of the main reasons that the Rebels were able to have such success. Head Coach Geoff Collins said that the defense did not handle it well:

"That is what they do. Getting used to it and being able to handle it, I don't think we did, and being able to fit those gaps with the tempo, we have to do a better job of that."

Malzahn and his offenses have always been known to run with tempo and after seeing Georgia Tech's defense struggle, you can bet that UCF is going to run at a quick pace on Saturday.

1. Contain John Rhys Plumlee

UCF's John Rhys Plumlee is one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the country Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

UCF has the perfect fit for Malzahn's offense with Ole Miss transfer quarterback John Rhys Plumlee leading the way. Plumlee is an excellent athlete and a tough runner to bring down. He can break off long runs and he will be a challenge for this Georgia Tech defense.

Plumlee has over 300 yards rushing already for the Knights and averages nearly six yards per carry, as well as three rushing touchdowns. Georgia Tech has to be able to contain him in the pocket and prevent explosive running plays from him.

He is a capable thrower, but that is not his best skill. If Georgia Tech can make him operate from the pocket, it can give their defense a chance.

The Yellow Jackets faced a decent runner in Clemson quarterback

