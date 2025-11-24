Georgia Tech Defensive Back Jy Gilmore Is Out For The Rest Of The Season
In a 42-28 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday night, Georgia Tech lost one of its key defensive pieces on the backend when Jy Gilmore went down with a lower leg injury. It was serious as he had to be carted off the field and didn't return to the game. On Monday, the official news came out on Gilmore and his status.
It was confirmed in a press conference this morning that Jy Gilmore would be out for the rest of the season by head coach Brent Key. The Yellow Jackets prepare for rival Georgia on Friday.
Gilmore had a number of big games this season for the Yellow Jackets. His best game came against Duke where he finished with 11 tackles, two passes defensed, and a half sack. For that great performance, he would be named an ACC Defensive Player of the Week.
Gilmore came over this offseason from nearby Georgia State and was one of the biggest offseason acquistions for the Yellow Jackets.
“Yeah, man, coming right across the street. It was crazy. With me getting in the portal, I kind of just hopped out on faith, really. Really didn't know what I wanted to do going into my senior year. I felt it was just best to bet on myself. After a few days of getting into the portal, coaches started to reach out to me, and it was already at the top of the list, an easy transition. So, you know, they're already at the top of the list. With me being in the portal for like a week or so, just praying on it. This is what felt the best for me. With it also being close to home again, I was around my family, and a quick trip like it wasn't much of a change. So this is the best option for me," said Gilmore.
Defensive backs coach Cory Peoples was a key player in bringing in Gilmore more from the Panthers, and their relationship was pivotal in the play on the field. Gilmore delivered and showed the Yellow Jackets can continue to hit on portal acquistions.
“Yeah, so like I said, when the defensive staff ended up reaching out to me, Coach Peoples, he did have an effect on me because I was with Coach Peoples a little bit when I was at Georgia State already. When they reached out to me, that definitely had something to do with it, of course, with him being here already, because it was somebody I already knew. A familiar face, and like I said, with me praying on it, it was also a thought of somebody I needed. Somebody that I could trust, and with me being in the portal, you really don't know what these coaches want me for. They could want me for depth, so it's like, whose word am I gonna believe? So that's one of the things that helped me get over here as well too," said Gilmore.
He finished with a 65.5 defensive grade, and a 71.7 pass rush grade, per Pro Football Foucs (PFF). Gilmore finished with 35 tackles (21 solo) and three passes defensed in 2025 with the Yellow Jackets.
