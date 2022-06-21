Georgia Tech Defensive Back Target Kamal Bonner Sets Commitment Date

After being on his official visit to Georiga Tech a couple of weeks ago, it appears that defensive back target Kamal Bonner is set to announce his college choice. Bonner tweeted on Monday that he has a date planned to do that and every Georgia Tech fan will be watching on June 27th to see if Bonner chooses to stay in-state and play for the Yellow Jackets.

Bonner has been one of the top targets on the defensive side of the ball for Georgia Tech since he was offered in May. By all indications, his visit went well a few weeks ago and Georgia Tech is still in a good position to land him.

However, Michigan State sent out an offer while Bonner was on his official visit to Atlanta and that could give him something to think about at least. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been on fire recruiting lately and is a hard coach to recruit against. He specializes in defensive backs and that could be an appealing thing to Bonner.

Georgia Tech is the favorite to land him, but it is not as formidable as it was just a few weeks ago.

