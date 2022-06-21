Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Target Kamal Bonner Sets Commitment Date

Georgia Tech Football is hoping to land Kamal Bonner from Colquitt County

After being on his official visit to Georiga Tech a couple of weeks ago, it appears that defensive back target Kamal Bonner is set to announce his college choice. Bonner tweeted on Monday that he has a date planned to do that and every Georgia Tech fan will be watching on June 27th to see if Bonner chooses to stay in-state and play for the Yellow Jackets. 

Bonner has been one of the top targets on the defensive side of the ball for Georgia Tech since he was offered in May. By all indications, his visit went well a few weeks ago and Georgia Tech is still in a good position to land him. 

However, Michigan State sent out an offer while Bonner was on his official visit to Atlanta and that could give him something to think about at least. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has been on fire recruiting lately and is a hard coach to recruit against. He specializes in defensive backs and that could be an appealing thing to Bonner.

Georgia Tech is the favorite to land him, but it is not as formidable as it was just a few weeks ago. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where do Georgia Tech's running backs rank amongst the ACC Coastal?

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Dylan McDuffie

Georgia Tech Opponent Preview: Week Three vs Ole Miss

Three Ole Miss Offensive players to watch vs Georgia Tech in Week Three

Luke Benson
Football

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Tight End Luke Benson

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech wide receiver target Nakai Poole
Football

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Nakai Poole Lists Final 12 Schools

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Kamal Bonner
Football

Georgia Tech Defensive Back Target Kamal Bonner Sets Commitment Date

By Jackson Caudelljust now
2023 power forward Thomas Haugh
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers Three-Star 2023 Power Forward

By Jackson Caudell18 hours ago
EJ Jenkins
Football

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: E.J. Jenkins

By Jackson Caudell18 hours ago
Ole Miss defensive back Otis Reese
Football

Georgia Tech Football: Three Defenders on Ole Miss to Know in Week Three Matchup

By Jackson Caudell18 hours ago
Brandon Rechsteiner
Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball Offers In-State 2023 Point Guard

By Jackson Caudell18 hours ago
Jeff Sims, Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Opponent Preview: Week Three vs Ole Miss

By Jackson CaudellJun 19, 2022
Ole Miss Quarterback Jaxson Dart
Football

Three Ole Miss Offensive Players to Watch Vs Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellJun 19, 2022