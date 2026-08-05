Georgia Tech Fall Camp Notebook Day Two: George Godsey Talks Alberto Mendoza, Team Identity For 2026

Fall camp continued on Tuesday afternoon for Georgia Tech.

After practice on Monday, head coach Brent Key spoke with the media after practice and on Tuesday, it was offensive coordinator George Godsey's turn, but he was not the only one. Running back Trelain Maddox and left tackle Ethan Mackenny also got to talk about a variety of topics around the program.

Godsey is bullish on Mendoza's ability and development

If you take away nothing else from the first couple of days from Georgia Tech's fall camp, know that the coaching staff, including Key and Godsey, really value Mendoza's smarts and intelligence.

When talking about the Yellow Jackets starter, Godsey praised Mendoza's intelligence, talking about how it is a requirement at the position and how it makes him more comfortable with letting Mendoza have more freedom at the line of scrimmage:

"Yeah, you know, it's been eight months, roughly, of him in the offseason. He's been putting the time in and he's been with the guys and building, building his knowledge of the system and doing a good job of communicating it. So, you know, we're two days in, so it's real early. But I really like the place where he's at and really where he's been all summer.

Yeah, you know, that's a requirement of the position. It's to know all 22 players on the field, offense and defensively. And, you know, if our team needs to be put in the best situation, then he's got the freedom to do that stuff. He understands ball. He knows spatial awareness, zone coverages, recognition of man coverages. And, you know, like I said, those are requirements and really fundamentals of the quarterback position. I feel really good about where he's at with that."

Mendoza has picked things up quickly and I think that Georgia Tech is counting on him to use his smarts and ability to process the defense to give the Yellow Jackets an advantage on offense.

Identity of the team and different personnel

Georgia Tech prides itself on being a physical and tough program and even with all of the changes around the program this offseason, that is not going to change.

When talking about the offense's identity for the upcoming season, Godsey mentioned how the players on the team are going to dictate the kind of offense they run and that he likes where they are at with every position:

"Well, I mean, the first thing that Brent asked me when we talked about this opportunity was, you know, what's the identity of your offense? And my first question to him was, who are the players? And the offense is built around the players. I don't care what stop I've been at. And, you know, I didn't develop that. The players dictate the schemes, and everything is dependent on how we utilize those players. You've got a fast guy, he might run deeper routes. You've got a guy with good hands, he might run shorter routes. Running backs, inside, outside, I think all of that goes together. Same thing with the line. We look at every facet and what they do best and really try to hone in on what they do best so that our plays can really shine when we call them. And I think that's kind of what he was getting at there with you."

Georgia Tech has the personnel to reamin one of the top rushing teams in the ACC, but it feels like their ceiling might be determined by their passing game with Mendoza and this receiving corps. Godsey is going to have to find answers there, but he likes where this team is right now in fall camp.

DeAndre Hopkins hire

After being absent for the first day of fall camp, DeAndre Hopkins began his stint as the assistant wide receivers coach for the Yellow Jackets today. One of the reasons that Hopkins was able to land this gig with Georgia Tech was due to his relationship with Godsey, dating back to his time with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, Godsey talked about that relationship and what Hopkins is going to bring to the team:

"Well, you know, both DeAndre and Jafar have played the position, so they know what it takes. And DeAndre has done it. at the highest level and done it consistently. And, you know, really excited to have him here, you know, for his first coaching opportunity. We've been close for a while. I don't know if that. started when I threw the ball 170 times to him, or if he and I had a good relationship on and off the field. But really excited to just add to the group. You know, it's a young group. It's a group that needs as much coaching as possible. So it was good. He was in there early with me today. So we're getting our stripes earned. And he's learning from the whole staff, learning from Jafar. And, you know, he's also putting his... His excellent resume on display out there with what the individual technique and drills he's doing."

Hopkins has a chance to make a major impact with this receiver group this season, as well as helping Georgia Tech recruit at the position. Having a strong relationship with the playcaller is a huge plus and Hopkins is going to have a chance to really make an impact with one of Georgia Tech's most questionable positions.

Maddox is feeling healthy and ready to compete

Trelain Maddox has battled injuries during his time at Georgia Tech and dating back to his high school career, but he is a big, imposing running back who is physically impressive.

With the Yellow Jackets having Justice Haynes, Malachi Hosley, and even J.P. Powell, it is going to be tough for Maddox to see carries, but he is healthy and ready to show he can still contribute this season:

"Just being versatile, being able to do more than just running back, running routes, blocking, just finding a way to get on the field, find my role, and help them when they get tired or when they need help and need a break. Then I come in and running back and do all of that stuff too. So just pushing every day like I'm the best guy in the room, even though it's a room full of guys who feel like they're the best.

All of that just comes with confidence. And the more confidence you get, the better you're going to feel. Plays you're going to make based off your confidence um and it's just believing in your body making sure it's going to hold up and everything so i have the confidence now and I'm ready to go."

Ethan Mackenny learned a lot from Keylan Rutledge

Mackenny is one of Georgia Tech's two starting offensive linemen who are back in 2026 and he is embracing the leadership role up front for the Yellow Jackets this season.

One of the players that Georgia Tech is losing from last season's team is Keylan Rutledge, who was a first-round pick by the Houston Texans in this year's NFL Draft, and when talking with the media on Tuesday, Mackenny talked about what he has learned from Rutledge and how that is going to make him a better leader and better player:

"I mean, Keylan, I mean, I remember when he came off of his foot injury and what he did was incredible. And, you know, thinking about how he did it and how he went about his business is how I need to mirror and take care of myself because that man was always in the training room, always in the hot tub, cold tub, contrasting, getting in early. You know, eating, hydrating, doing all the right things and watching him do those things as well as how he attacked practice. I mean, that man came into practice every day angry, like hot and ready to go.



And I've never seen an aggression such as Keylan Rutledge's. And he's inspired me to figure out how I can be better about my process and how to maintain my body and be healthy."