Georgia Tech film room: The Adjustment that changed Week 1 Result

Georgia Tech fell at home to Colorado in a disappointing 14-13 loss after the Buffaloes blocked a game-winning field goal. One of the biggest questions is what changed for the Buffaloes, who trailed 10-7 at halftime. One thing is for sure, Colorado was extremely physical and leaned on their offensive line and running game.

What changed the game?

The biggest change came in the second half, when Colorado made the running game a main emphasis of its offense. The area the Buffaloes attacked most was the interior of the Yellow Jackets' defensive line. Colorado ran it up the middle consistently and took the modest gains that eventually became longer gains later in the game.

The Buffaloes leaned on Damian Henderson, Micah Welch, and Jaquail Smith to establish the line of scrimmage and get going. Colorado moved the ball but couldn’t turn it into many points for most of the game. Credit the Yellow Jackets' defense for stepping up, but the body blows added up over time.

As a team, the Buffaloes rushed for 183 yards on the ground. Henderson led the way with 5.4 yards per carry for Colorado. While the passing game wasn’t effective, the running game let them do what they needed most and put together the game-winning drive. A lot of gaps were busted, which ultimately led to the demise of the Yellow Jackets.

"I wouldn't say concerning is the right word. Concerning to me is, concerning means you can't fix it. It can't be fixed. There were a couple of drives in the second quarter where I thought a couple of the guys on the D-line got knocked off the ball. The amount of times that we tried to make a play instead of doing our job, busted a gap. How many times did you guys see, and I'm sure the same as me, the time that we weren't down in our stance on the defensive line waiting for the call? Concerning means probably to me that it can't be fixed. I don't have a crystal ball, but I'm still bullish on this team. I'm very confident in this football team."

So what is the key moving forward? Georgia Tech must improve on the interior of the defensive line, or it will be a long year on the flats. They have to be more gap sound and instead of make plays and try to be hero, stay sound and do their job. Coach Key outlined it the best. Next week won’t be any easier with Tennessee coming to town. Adjustments will have to be made.