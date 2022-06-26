Along with other prospects this weekend, Georgia Tech had an intriguing defensive back prospect from the 2024 class in Atlanta this weekend. Tyson Weaver, a 6-1 185 LBS cornerback that plays at Eastside Catholic High School in Washington, added Georgia Tech to his list of power five teams that have offered him.

Weaver was in town with some other prospects from that region of the country and the visits have seemingly gone well. The Georgia Tech Football staff is bringing in prospects from around the country in hopes of adding talent to the program and there must be some level of interest from recruits since they are coming all the way from Washington for an unofficial visit.

Weaver is a long and athletic defensive back that has good ball skills and instincts. He knows when to go for the ball and make a play and it does help in that regard that he also plays receiver. Weaver is going to see his recruitment take off soon as he gets more attention for how talented he is.

Other offers include Arizona and Mississippi State and that list is only going to grow. It will be tough to pull a kid from the West Coast to come to Atlanta, but with talented prospects like this, it is worth the effort. Only time will tell if it will actually work for Georgia Tech Football.

