Georgia Tech Football: 2024 Four-Star Tight End Offered After Visit

Georgia Tech Football offered one of the best tight ends in the class of 2024 after his visit

Washington-based four-star tight end Hogan Hansen was on an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech yesterday and came away with a scholarship offer afterward. Georgia Tech Football has sent out several offers to Washington prospects in the 2024 class in recent days and Hansen is easily one of the most talented.

Hansen is among the top 300 prospects in the 2024 class and is ranked as the seventh overall tight end according to 247 sports. He has the size at 6-6 220 LBS to be an effective receiver in mismatches and will develop the strength and technique necessary to be an effective blocker.

Because it was an unofficial visit, it does seem that Hansen is at least intrigued by Georgia Tech. Flying out to Atlanta from Washington is not something that a prospect would do if he was not legitimately interested and it will be interesting to see how this recruitment goes.

Georgia Tech is going to be using tight ends more frequently under offensive coordinator Chip Long and that is something that is going to be a part of the recruiting pitch to Hansen. We'll see if the on-field results this season can keep Georgia Tech in the mix for the 2024 tight end.

