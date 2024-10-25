Georgia Tech Football: A Position Group and Two Players to Watch On Saturday Against Virginia Tech
Another major ACC battle is on the horizon when Georgia Tech travels to Blacksburg, Virginia to face the Hokies. There are several players and a key position group to watch in the game that could have a major effect on who comes out on top. Let’s start with the position group.
Who will be the starting quarterback against Virginia Tech?
It seems likely that Zach Pyron is going to be the starting quarterback for Georgia Tech this week, but Haynes King has not been ruled out just yet. At Thursday's media availability, here is what head coach Brent Key said about Haynes King's status:
"Haynes, if we were to play right now, it'd be enough. I'm still going to keep him day-to-day, but I would say it's capital H hopeful that he would be able to go. But those things do have different timetables. He's improving every day. But hopeful goes closer to doubtful. But if it was something that definitely would be out right now, I would say it. But I'm still holding on to hope. But I'm confident in the other guys too."
Key was also very complementary of freshman quarterback Aaron Philo when asked about him this week:
"He's a freshman. He was a luxury being here in the springtime, so he's a little bit ahead of some of the guys. But he's a great kid, awesome. He loves playing football, guys rally around him, and guys raise up around him. I think he broke a couple of records in high school. Some records of some players that played in the state of Georgia. He's going to be a good player, he really is, and I'm happy with the way he's been developed," said Key.
Zeek Biggers- Biggers posted one of his best games of the season making a living in the backfield and finished with five tackles including two tackles for loss. He lived in the backfield of Notre Dame and was one of the best defenders. He earned the highest PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade on defense at 72.7 on Saturday. Georgia Tech will have their work cut out for them facing another running back who has found his groove lately in Bhaysul Tuten. He is nearing 1,000 yards for the season. Biggers and the defensive line will have to make sure they don’t allow Tuten to get to the second level and make sure they don’t allow him to have yards after contact. Expect Biggers to have a big impact on Saturday.
Kyle Efford- Will Georgia Tech get back its signal caller and its best player on defense? It remains to be seen but they really missed his presence on Saturday against Notre Dame. Missed tackles were a huge problem for the Yellow Jackets in the first half of the game against the Fighting Irish. Playmakers were making Georgia Tech miss in the open field and turning two-yard gains into eight or nine easily. An area of strength for Efford is his tackling ability. Efford is a great run-stopper and flies to the football. He is the leading tackler for the Yellow Jackets with 52 tackles, which ranks No. 13 in the ACC. If he continues with his tackling prowess, he will lead Georgia Tech in tackles for the second consecutive year.
Here is what Key said about Efford yesterday:
"Kyle has been practicing you know still limited in practice you know we'll see where he's at on Saturday, it'll probably be a truly a pregame to see what he's able to go out and do and what not but you know the other guys are getting reps and preparing if he can't."
The injury bug has hit Georgia Tech hard lately. They will need their best players on the field if they are going to beat Virginia Tech. Hopefully one of their main players will be able to go on Saturday against the Hokies to give the Yellow Jackets a higher chance of winning.
