Georgia Tech Football: Final Score Predictions For Saturday's Game vs Virginia Tech
Kickoff between Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech is close to 24 hours away.
The Yellow Jackets and the Hokies are going to meet in Blacksburg tomorrow and it is a big game for both programs. Georgia Tech could clinch bowl eligibility with a win against Virginia Tech and the Hokies could keep their hopes of reaching the ACC title game alive.
Georgia Tech is a banged-up football team heading into this game though. They were missing quarterback Haynes King, linebacker Kyle Efford, and cornerback Rodney Shelley on Saturday, and at his media availability Thursday, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key gave updates to all of those players:
"Kyle has been practicing you know still limited in practice you know we'll see where he's at on Saturday, it'll probably be a truly a pregame see what he's able to go out and do and what not but you know the other guys are getting reps and preparing if he can't.
He (Rodney Shelley) was close last week so if he continues on if he continues on the trend that he is right now, I would be very hopeful. I know there's questionable, doubtful, probable. I've got hopeful on a lot of them right now.
Trey Cooley has had the most practice reps he's had this week that he's had in quite a while. So I've been pleased to see him be able to come back and start to progress at a good pace. Again, he's in that H category, hopeful. And then Haynes, if we were to play right now, it'd be enough. I'm still going to keep him day -to -day, but I would say it's capital H hopeful that he would be able to go. But those things do have different timetables. He's improving every day. But hopeful goes closer to doubtful. But if it was something that definitely would be out right now, I would say it. But I'm still holding on hope. But I'm confident in the other guys too."
If Haynes King is unable to go, Zach Pyron would be making his second start of the season. Pyron's first ever start came against Virginia Tech in 2022 and he beat the Hokies 28-27.
Here is how the staff here at Georgia Tech On SI sees the game playing out.
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and lead Editor), 7-1 record this year: Georgia Tech 27-24
Najeh Wilkins (Writer), 5-23 record this year- 28-21 Georgia Tech
Arvon Bacon (Writer), 5-3 record this year: 28-13 Virginia Tech
Here is how you can watch Saturday's game.
TV: ACC Network
• Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
• Analyst: Mark Herzlich
• Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 85
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com