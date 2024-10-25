Bleav Georgia Tech: Preview and Prediction For Matchup vs Virginia Tech
Gametime is almost here for Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets and the Hokies have a Noon kickoff on Saturday and it is a big game for both teams. Georgia Tech can clinch bowl eligibility with a win vs Virginia Tech, while the Hokies are hoping to stay alive in the ACC title race.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson break down each of the matchups in this game and make a prediction. Will Georgia Tech's run game bounce back this week vs a vulnerable Virginia Tech rush defense? Can the Yellow Jackets find a way to slow down the duo of Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones? Will Georgia Tech's offensive line contain the Hokies pass rush?
Georgia Tech is a banged-up football team heading into this game though. They were missing quarterback Haynes King, linebacker Kyle Efford, and cornerback Rodney Shelley on Saturday, and at his media availability today, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key gave updates to all of those players:
"Kyle has been practicing you know still limited in practice you know we'll see where he's at on Saturday, it'll probably be a truly a pregame see what he's able to go out and do and what not but you know the other guys are getting reps and preparing if he can't.
He (Rodney Shelley) was close last week so if he continues on if he continues on the trend that he is right now, I would be very hopeful. I know there's questionable, doubtful, probable. I've got hopeful on a lot of them right now.
Trey Cooley has had the most practice reps he's had this week that he's had in quite a while. So I've been pleased to see him be able to come back and start to progress at a good pace. Again, he's in that H category, hopeful. And then Haynes, if we were to play right now, it'd be enough. I'm still going to keep him day -to -day, but I would say it's capital H hopeful that he would be able to go. But those things do have different timetables. He's improving every day. But hopeful goes closer to doubtful. But if it was something that definitely would be out right now, I would say it. But I'm still holding on hope. But I'm confident in the other guys too."
If Haynes King is unable to go, Zach Pyron would be making his second start of the season.
While the quarterback uncertainity with Georgia Tech is the main talking point heading into this game, it is not the only thing. The Georgia Tech run offense, which had been doing great until last week, is going up against one of the ACC's worst run defenses. Hokies head coach Brent Pry talked about this matchup this week:
"Yeah, it's going to be a key to success without question. We haven't been consistent enough in our run defense, and that's a point of emphasis for us this week, obviously. They've done a nice job schematically and with the skill they have. I think their line's played well. They play well together. I think they have some quality backs, particularly number 11. They run their quarterbacks well, and they've got some perimeter guys that they hand the ball off to. This is one of the better run teams we've seen."
When these two teams last played back in 2022, it was Zach Pyron's first career start and he won the game 28-27. If Haynes King is out again this week, then Pyron will get the start against the Hokies. Pry said this week though that he does not think the offense changes much with Pyron in:
Yeah, I think so. I hope so, that we've seen him and some of our players are familiar with him. Those two quarterbacks are pretty similar, both 6'3", 220, dual-threat guys. I don't think their offense changes much from one to the other. Certainly, Pyron will come in here with some confidence. He's beaten Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium already once in his career."
