Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Discusses What the Win Over Miami Means For The Program
Georgia Tech was one of the big stories of week 11 in college football with their big upset over then No. 4 Miami. The Yellow Jackets executed their game plan on both sides of the ball to perfection and were able to take down the Hurricanes.
With the win vs Miami on Saturday, Georgia Tech moved to 12-2 under Brent Key following a loss and Key is now 6-1 vs nationally-ranked ACC teams. This win is Georgia Tech's first win over a top-five team since they defeated Virginia Tech in 2009.
When talking with the media on Tuesday, Key talked about what exactly the win meant for the program:
"I mean, all wins are good wins. We've said that we know that, but the exposure that the program has been able to receive this year on a few instances with the things these kids have done, it only increases the positive light. People see the program and the most important thing with all that is the recruiting aspect. Being able to have people really on a national and sometimes global market be able to see the program in such a positive light, see the fan support, see the way the fans came out, the students showed out, and the energy that was in the stadium. And then the way our guys play, our guys are, they're a fun group of guys to watch play, they are. And that goes back to how we want to continue to build the program. And obviously it's through recruiting, That's our lifeline, and that's where we've got to continue to build the depth of a program and build quality players in the program that not only are good football players, but are good people."
The Yellow Jackets are off this Saturday, but will play their final home game of the season next Thursday against NC State, a team that Key has a lot of respect for:
"Yeah, they're a good football team, you know, they've had some, some ups and downs in the season. Dave Doeren is a tremendous football coach. He is someone that I very much respect this league, I respect in the world of college football. He's been good to me as far as becoming a new coach in the league and just kind of, whether it be at different events or different things, show me the ways a little bit. He's just been really good to me in that way. But there's such a mutual respect and respect for how he's built his football program over the last, you know, what is it, 10 years or what not? So many can say, you know, eight win seasons, you know, the development of the players in this program, you know, he truly believes in being a developmental program and in building bringing guys in from the high school ranks and in developing those guys, you know, they play physical and tough at the line of scrimmage, you know, they're gonna be, you know, It's a different defensive front than we've seen as of late. And the quarterback's playing good football, so very similar in a lot of ways, program -wise, identity of a program. So it's gonna be a big challenge for us."
