How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Texas Southern: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After taking a surprising loss to North Florida on Sunday, Georgia Tech basketball is back on the court today vs Texas Southern. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to move on from the disappointing defensive performance vs the Ospreys on Sunday and play a much better game tonight at home.
Here is how you can watch and listen to tonight's game:
Live Stream: ACC Network Extra | ESPN+ (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 388 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones was an assistant coach at LSU for five meetings against Georgia Tech between 1986-90. Three of those were NCAA Tournament games, of which the Yellow Jackets won two, including a 1990 meeting in the second round in Knoxville, Tenn. That Tiger team included Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Roberts, and Chris Jackson.
Despite placing five players in double-figure points and scoring 93 points, which matched a high for the Yellow Jackets under Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech lost for the first time this season, 105-93, to North Florida Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets spread around the offense, with five players finishing with 10 or more points. Baye Ndongo delivered his first double-double of the season, and seventh of his career, finishing with a team-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (17), Luke O’Brien (15), Lance Terry (14) and Javian McCollum (14) rounded out the double-digit scorers. Naithan George filled the stat sheet, making a team-leading seven assists to go along with a career high six rebounds, five points and a steal.
The Jackets got off to a hot start offensively, pouring in 10 of their first 13 field goal attempts to go in front, 24-16 after only 6:37 of game time. Ndongo was crucial in the early success, making all three of his shot attempts while adding in two rebounds and a pair of assists, both to O’Brien on the back door.
North Florida battled back, eventually tying things at 26-26. The offensive showcase continued for both teams throughout the half with UNF holding a four-point lead after 20 minutes (53-49) and both teams shooting over 50 percent from the field. The Ospreys maintained their offensive rhythm into the second, going on a 22-4 run to open a deficit as large as 20 points (80-60). Tech could only get as close as 10 points after that.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 16.5 point favorite vs Texas Southern tonight and the total is set at 153.5.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
