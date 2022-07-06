Georgia Tech Football: Christian Burkhalter Transfer Profile

One of Georgia Tech's top priorities this offseason was to bolster the pass rush after having one of the worst in the entire ACC last season. After securing commitments from Memphis transfer Morris Joseph Jr and Wyoming transfer Solomon Byrd, it looked like the Yellow Jackets had done an excellent job, as both were accomplished players in their programs.

However, both players decided to flip their commitments and now, neither of the two transfers will be coming to play for Georgia Tech. Along with Georgia Tech losing their top two pass rushers from last season due to transfer, the Yellow Jackets coaching staff was left scrambling to try and find a solution.

The solution that they landed on was UCLA transfer, Christian Burkhalter.

Burkhalter is a former three-star recruit from the state of Alabama who was sought after by plenty of other programs. He has always had the size and athleticism at 6-5 230 LBS to be an impact player off the edge, but he was unable to get on the field for the Bruins.

So will Burkhalter be able to add anything to the Georgia Tech pass rush? It is difficult to say. He has the talent to be an impact player but lacks game experience and is a young player.

I expect Burkhalter to be a rotational pass rusher this season, but it might be 2023 or 2024 before he can be a serious starter in the ACC. He is worth keeping an eye on, however, as he does have talent and could put it all together this fall.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Running Back target Durell Robinson sets commitment date

Georgia Tech Football: Early week six preview vs Duke

Georgia Tech Football: Three players to watch on Duke's offense in week six matchup

Georgia Tech Football: Three players to watch on Duke's defense in week six matchup