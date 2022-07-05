Georgia Tech Football: Three Players on Duke's Offense to Watch in Week Six

Who are the biggest threats on Duke's offense that Georgia Tech should be watching?

Last season, Duke nearly pulled off a win against Georgia Tech and did it behind a solid offensive effort. Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg had a good day throwing the football and star running back Mateo Durant had over 150 yards rushing. Georgia Tech scored with less than a minute left and sealed a victory.

In 2022, those pieces on Duke's offense are now gone and new head coach Mike Elko is now going to have to reload on that side of the ball. The Blue Devil's leading passer, rusher, and receiver are going to need to be replaced and that is not going to be an easy thing to do.

So who will be the biggest playmakers for Duke's offense for the week six matchup with Georgia Tech? Let's break it down below.

Jordan Waters- Running Back

The guy that is going to be tasked with replacing Durant as the lead ball carrier is going to be Jordan Waters. Last season, Waters had 39 carries for 197 yards and one touchdown, while averaging over five yards per carry.

Waters did not get a chance to do much in the passing game, but he is going to have to this season. Durant was reliable as a guy the offense could dump the ball off to last season and Waters will need to show the ability to do that.

Jalon Calhoun- Wide Receiver

There is going to be a lot placed on Jalon Calhoun as the top returning receiver for Duke. With Bobo transferring to UCLA, Calhoun is by far the most experienced receiver.

Calhoun had 56 catches 718 yards and three touchdowns last season and with a new starting quarterback, he is going to have to be the reliable threat everywhere on the field. He has had a steady career so far at Duke and gotten better with each season. For the Blue Devils to have a decent offense in 2022, Calhoun will have to again improve upon his previous season.

Jacob Monk- Offensive Lineman

Most fans might not realize this, but Duke had a sneaky good offensive line in the ACC and it helped them have the 50th-ranked rushing offense in the country. Four of the five starters are back on the line and none of the guys returning are better than Jacob Monk.

Monk has a legit chance to be first-team All-ACC at guard and at 6-3 310 LBS, is a good all-around blocker. He is going to be depended on for leadership upfront and I think Monk will have a big season for Duke.

