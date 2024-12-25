Georgia Tech Football: ESPN's FPI Gives Yellow Jackets a Slight Edge Over Vanderbilt In Bowl Matchup
Georgia Tech comes into the matchup after a long period of time off and a thrilling game against Georgia that saw the Yellow Jackets lose to rival Georgia in a clean old old-fashioned hate rivalry. Georgia Tech showed their potential in the game and how dangerous of a team they could be. They can compete and go toe to toe with anyone in the country, even the SEC Champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Yellow Jackets are currently playing some of their best football. They’ve won two of the last three games heading into the game.
Vanderbilt has lost three consecutive games and their offense has been struggling during that span. The Commodores are averaging just 15.6 points per game in the three losses. In the loss to No. 8 Tennessee, Vanderbilt only had 104 passing yards and was 4-10 on third down. Vanderbilt is also struggling defensively and gave up 36 points to the Volunteers and 538 yards of total offense in their last game. The Commodores rank No. 75 in the country in total defense giving up an average of 375 yards per game. It will be interesting to see the Georgia Tech offense against the Vanderbilt defense in this one.
These teams have had a lot of familiarity over the years so much so that there is a trophy attached when these teams play. A cow bell is awarded to the winner of this matchup whenever these teams face off. They were conference mates for a total of 48 years in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Southern Conference, and Southeastern Conference. This matchup is evenly split. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 20-15-3 and will meet for the 39th time. The Yellow Jackets have won six straight in the series.
Georgia Tech has a slight advantage on the betting lines as a 2.5-point favorite. ESPN’s FPI gives Georgia Tech a 52.1% chance to win. The Yellow Jackets are ranked as the #38 team and the #6 team in the ACC heading into their final game. Georgia Tech played one of the toughest schedules in college football this season and is looking to put a bow on back-to-back bowl seasons and winning seasons for the first time since 2013-2014. Under head coach Brent Key, Georgia Tech is headed in the right direction.
ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI.
