Former Georgia Tech Wide Reciever Eric Singleton Jr Transfers To Auburn
Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr has found his new home. After announcing he was going to be entering the transfer portal two weeks ago, Singleton is going to play at Auburn. There were a number of schools that were reportedly in the mix for Singleton Jr, including Ole Miss, Georgia, Miami, and LSU, but Auburn is where he is going to be playing. The Tigers seemed to pick up some late momentum in the process after it looked like Ole Miss might be the school to beat. The Rebels picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction to land Singleton last week, but it is Auburn.
Singleton Jr. led all freshmen (true or redshirt) nationally with 64.2 receiving yards per game and ranks second among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions in 2023. His 706 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the ACC, while his six TD receptions were just one shy of the Georgia Tech freshman record of seven, held by Calvin Johnson (2004) and Ahmarean Brown (2019).
Singleton Jr was in the running for offensive rookie of the year and he finished second. NC State wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion was awarded the Rookie of the Year.
This past season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. He is a dynamic receiver with blazing speed and he won't be easy to replace in the offense. It should be noted that Singleton could change his mind and return to Georgia Tech, but right now, he is going to be one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Singleton played 642 snaps and finished with a 73.7 grade on offense, the 9th-best grade on Georgia Tech's offense
As of right now, Georiga Tech is slated to lose four receivers from this past year's team. Leo Blackburn announced that he is going to be entering the transfer portal, while Chase Lane and Abdul Janneh are out of eligibility. Singelton was going to be one of Georgia Tech's top playmakers in 2025 and the duo of both he and Malik Rutherford would have been one of the best in the ACC.