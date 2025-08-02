Georgia Tech Football Fall Camp Report: Key Takeaways from Week One
Georgia Tech is less than one month away from their season opening game against Colorado and the Yellow Jackets just wrapped up the first week of fall camp/training camp. While there is still plenty of work to do, here are the big takeaways from their first week on the practice field.
1. Brent Key is confident in the depth and experience on this team
One of the reasons that Georgia Tech is talked about as a potential ACC Championship contender is the depth that they have built, especially on offense, and the experience at key positions. That was one of the first things that Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key mentioned when he talked to the media on Tuesday:
"Well, I mean, really, that's something that started three years ago, two and a half years ago in recruiting, not just bringing a player in because it's the best player you can bring in. You just have to be conscious of what class they are, the spacing between guys at certain positions. You don't want to get a situation where every position is four or five or six guys leave in that year, right? You got to be able to develop guys in your program, your fourth safety, your fifth safety, your seventh, eighth offensive linemen. Those guys who have been here in the program, have been here for two years, three years to be able to retain those guys. That was really important for us. Then, from January to May, our approach in the portal was to select individuals with proven experience and track records of production and improvement, as demonstrated through their on-field play. We didn't want to take guys that might have been such and such coming out of high school or one year and then sitting on the bench somewhere and didn't really get the time. So we addressed all those needs. Obviously, the NFL model is the top 10 players on the team and how they're ranked, and by certain teams, pretty much the same eight to 10, and all of them. But there are also 52 guys on the team, right? Colleges still have over 100 guys on the football team. You've got to develop those guys. So it's just as important, really, to elevate that bottom third of your roster every year. That's the bottom 25 -30 because if you're elevating that, now you're elevating the rest of your team as well. So you know really a double-edged approach we took there with you know increasing and retaining or acquiring retaining you know some of those top positions on team but also improving really the bottom third of the roster."
Key specifically talked about the depth his team has at receiver:
"Yeah, more bodies, that's for sure. That was another thing we talked about, transferring and building the roster out this offseason, that we knew we had to add bodies at certain skill spots. You know, for practice matters, building more guys in the field practice than at once, because also if you run out of numbers at one position, well, well, now that affects maybe if you run out receivers that affects the O -line who need those reps and it all just starts to unravel so addressing the needs of some of those reps and it all just starts to unravel so addressing the needs of some of those positions and look, there's a whole big book of reasons why we you know added different body types and different positions at different positions."
2. Improving the vertical passing game is still a goal for OC Buster Faulkner...
In the spring, Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner emphasized that the top area that the Yellow Jackets offense needed to improve on was the vertical passing. Things have not changed since then and Faulkner talked about what his offense needs to do to get better in that area:
"Well, it's something that we, you know, we know that we have to be able to do to be able to, again, reach our goals. You look across the country last year, and you know, the teams that had the best records in their conference, a lot of them were really good at throwing the ball, not to say they couldn't run the ball, right? But they're passing statistics were really good. So we're trying to get up there, but they're passing statistics were really good. So we're trying to get up there in that. I think it helps having a guy back in the third year, and also, I think having more depth on the perimeter helps. But some of that last year is hard to say with what happened with Haynes, of where it could have gone. But we got him back full speed. He's looked great the last two days. He's taken on a really good leadership role, and we're making an emphasis on that. And he's fired up for it."
If Georgia Tech becomes a reliable passing team without seeing any drop-off in the run game, this will remain one of the most dangerous offenses in the ACC for the third straight season.
3. The coaches believe this is going to be a deep running back room
Going back to the depth at positions, one position in particular was getting a lot of attention this week for Georgia Tech. Whether it was Brent Key, Buster Faulkner, Norval McKenzie, or even Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech's depth at running back is getting noticed:
"High potential. The stuff we talk about all the time. I do believe this is the deepest room that we've had. I think we've got five guys six guys that we can roll out there. Daylon Gordon, a guy I haven't seen much of as far as on offense over the last couple of years, just continues to flash, right? He's got great presence, great leadership, and everything that he does and the way he goes about his business. And then Trelain Maddox, who's the ultimate pro, right? He's had multiple injuries, but hopefully he can stay healthy. He's another guy. And then obviously Malachi Hosley we added. And JP and Shane Marshall have both flashed. Two kids, Shane just getting here, and the way he's been able to pick things up in two days is very impressive and a testament to his high school program down there. So we're really excited about that room. deepest we've been and we've got some good battles going on to get on the field there."
If healthy, this has a chance to be the best and deepest running back room of the Brent Key era.
4. Blake Gideon updates the position battle at defensive end
Georgia Tech has to be better at rushing the passer this season if they hope to improve on defense and there are going to be a lot of new faces up front. Georgia Tech brought in a number of transfers and also has young players who have not gotten to play a lot so far in their careers. How is that position looking so far? Yellow Jackets defensive coordinator Blake Gideon talked about it this week:
""Yeah, number one, I think all those guys in that room, old and young, whether they started another school, or they just got here out of high school, I think we've finally gotten them to stop looking at the end of the road and just worry about today, right? Just focus on today, let's win this play, let's win this drill, let's stretch the right way, let's go to class the right way, let's be on time. All those little things, the football stuff takes care of itself. But I think a lot of times, people get caught up in the depth chart and where I am starting out at. Don't worry about that, that'll take care of itself. You know, if you start looking too far ahead, then you're not gonna be the best version of yourself. And that's what we've preached to our guys. That's all we need from you, is be the best version of you every day. So I'm pleased with where that room is at, being day three. Coach just spoke to the team out there after practice, and I think the physicality that that today was about and how it sounded like football started in that room and how those guys were playing violently, violently on the edge."
Georgia Tech needs guys to step up sooner rather than later since they face Colorado on the road in week one and then face ACC favorite Clemson in week three.
5. Gideon also updated how far along the defense has come since the Spring
It was not just the defensive ends that Gideon talked about this week. The Yellow Jackets are still learning a new defense, but Gideon feels confident about where this group is at this point in camp:
""I feel better than I did back in March or April, right? Whenever again, it was all new. And I wasn't getting the best version of everyone 'cause everybody's kind of worried about, Am I doing this right? You know, coaches included, we're all kind of learning from each other. And so now there's a much higher level of comfort and familiarity coming out of summer. We've been at this thing now for seven months in this defense, and so again, there's, there's a calmness to it. There's an ability to work the problem, and the more guys we have that can do that, the better. I'm gonna sleep at night, right? You're not gonna be able to go up, whether it's Colorado, or whoever here at home in the ACC, whatever, you're not gonna be able to just play with 11 players and play the style of defense you want to play, right? I I mean, we're going to run to the ball if nothing else, right? Whether we are able to cover anyone or tackle anyone or do any of that fun stuff. We're at least going to run to the ball. And so to give that kind of effort that we require at this place, we have to play more than 11."