Georgia Tech Football Fans Shouldn't Forget About This Player Ahead of 2026

Georgia Tech resumes spring practice this week and they are a little more than two weeks away from the White and Gold Spring game.

The Yellow Jackets have had a busy offseason, bringing in two new coordinators and a host of new talent, especially at the quarterback, running back, tight end, and defense line positions. While names like Alberto Mendoza and Justice Haynes get a lot of the attention for Georgia Tech, there is one young player who does not seem to be getting enough attention as we get closer to the 2026.

Young Star?

The defensive line has seen some notable additions this offseason, with head coach Brent Key wanting to prioritize more size and getting bigger on the line of scrimmage, but former four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett showed flashes last season in the limited amount of snaps that he was able to play.

According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Garrett finished with a 72,6 overall grade, a 67.7 run defense grade, a 78.4 tackling grade, and a 70.8 pass rushing grade. His best performance of the season according to PFF was against Gardner-Webb, when he played 24 snaps and finished with an 81.1 overall grade.

If Garrett can continue to get progress and have a breakout season, it would make the Georgia Tech defense much better and give them a higher ceiling along with their veteran players. The 6'4 265 LBS versatile lineman was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and one of the top players that Georgia Tech signed in its 2025 class.

One thing that Key has mentioned he wished he had done better last season was giving younger guys more reps and he specifically mentioned Garrett as one of those players on the first day of spring practice two weeks ago:

"You know, you look at Christian Garrett out there today. I mean, Christian had some production early in the season and kind of tailed off a little bit, didn't play as much until like, I think the last game.

And look, it's not all, I mean, it's on the players, too, now. 'm saying it's everybody. It's everybody that walks through these doors. We've got to put a better effort into developing that, and that's the mindset we put in the guys."

Garrett flashed in the four games that he played in last season and I think he could be the best player up front for the Yellow Jackets if he is coached up to his potential. Keep a close eye on Garrett leading up to the 2026 season and throughout.