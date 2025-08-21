Georgia Tech Football: Final Game-By-Game Predictions For The 2025 Season
The time has come for predictions.
Georgia Tech is eight days away from their season opener against Colorado, and with fall camp wrapped up, the Yellow Jackets are to begin preparing to face Deion Sanders' team in Boulder.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Here is my honest take on how things play out this season.
Game 1- At Colorado, Aug. 29th (8:00, p.m. ET, ESPN)
This is a fascinating game. Georgia Tech is opening on the road as favorite against the Buffaloes (who has yet to name their starting quarterback), but this is not going to be an easy game. Colorado led the Big 12 in sacks last season and their defensive line should be pretty good. With Georgia Tech breaking in some new starters along the offensive line, that could be a matchup in favor of Colorado.
I will give a more in-depth preview of this game as it gets closer, but I think Georgia Tech's identity and their veteran leaders on this team are going to prove to be the difference in a tough road test. Colorado has a lot of new pieces on offense and things might not be crisp right out of the gate, even at home.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 31, Colorado 24 (1-0, 0-0 ACC)
Game 2- vs Gardner Webb, Sept. 6th (3:30 ACC Network Extra)
While I could see a slow start in this game given the big week one victory and next week's opponent, this game won't be close and Georgia Tech wins handily.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 45, Gardner-Webb 7 (2-0, 0-0)
Game 3- vs Clemson, Sept. 13th (12:00, ABC or ESPN)
This is one of the biggest games not just on Georgia Tech's schedule, but in the ACC in 2025. While both teams face big non-conference matchups in week one, this game will give the winner a huge advantage the rest of the way in the ACC.
Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014 and the only matchup with Brent Key as head coach did not go well for the Yellow Jackets in 2023. The Tigers are the overwhelming favorite in the conference and are projected by many to be national championship contenders.
While I am not quite buying the Tigers as national championship contenders just yet, they are an excellent team. The big questions for me in this game will be how Georgia Tech stops Cade Klubnik and this passing attack, and can Georgia Tech run the ball successfully on Clemson? New defensive coordinator Tom Allen should improve the run defense for Clemson, but going up against Buster Faulkner is week three is not going to be easy.
In the end, I think Clemson's offense has too much of an advantage over the Yellow Jackets defense. There are too many questions about the Georgia Tech pass rush and ability to create turnovers for me to pick the outright upset. It will be close, but the Tigers come out on top.
Final Score: Clemson 38, Georgia Tech 31 (2-1, 0-1)
Game 4- vs Temple, Sept. 20th (Time and Network TBA)
After taking a loss to Clemson, Georgia Tech will get to face one of the worst teams in the FBS at home. This should be a decisive Yellow Jackets win to get them refocused on the season goals ahead of them.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 52, Temple 10 (3-1, 0-1)
Game 5- At Wake Forest, Sept. 27th (Time and Network TBA)
Georgia Tech will be at home for nearly a month before going on the road and facing Wake Forest in their ACC road opener.
Jake Dickert is taking over for Dave Clawson in Winston-Salem and is going to have a big job in front of him. While the Demon Deacons have a favorable schedule, it will be tough for them this year. If the Yellow Jackets can slow down star running back Demond Claiborne, I think they should be able to get a road win vs the Demon Deacons.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 42, Wake Forest 21 (4-1, 1-1)
Game 6- vs Virginia Tech, Oct. 11th (Time and Network TBA)
After a bye week, Georgia Tech is back on the field at home against Virginia Tech. The Hokies are not entering this season with as much hype as they did last season and have a mostly new roster with two new coordinators. What will the Hokies look like entering this game?
An interesting angle for this game is Hokies head coach Brent Pry being on the hot seat entering the season. After a tough opener against South Carolina, Virginia faces Vanderbilt, Old Dominion, Wofford, NC State, and Wake Forest before they come to Atlanta. There is a chance that Virginia Tech could be 4-2 or 5-1 entering the game and needing this win to help Pry save his job and I would suspect you get the best effort from them.
However, I have too many questions about Virginia Tech's defense and passing game to think they can upset Georgia Tech on the road.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 34, Virginia Tech 21 (5-1, 2-1)
Game 7- At Duke, Oct. 18th (Time and Network TBA)
This is going to be one of the toughest tests on Georgia Tech's schedule.
Duke is returning their entire coaching staff, have one of the best secondaries and defenses in the ACC, and appear to have upgraded at quarterback with Tulane transfer Darian Mensah. While Georgia Tech is getting a lot of love in the preseason as an ACC darkhorse, Duke is not far behind.
I think Georgia Tech can win this game though. The Blue Devils have questions at the skill positions and I think if there is an offensive coordinator to have success against Manny Diaz's defense, it is Buster Faulkner. Yellow Jackets get a huge road win.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 28, Duke 21 (6-1, 3-1)
Game 8- vs Syracuse, Oct. 25th (Homecoming, Time and Network TBA)
This is one game that Georgia Tech fans will be looking forward to.
The Orange were the first team to give Georgia Tech a loss last season and the Yellow Jackets will be aiming for payback. Syracuse is going to be fielding an almost brand new team this season, as Kyle McCord, Trebor Pena, Oronde Gadsden, and LeQuint Alen are all gone from one of the ACC's best offenses. Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli is taking over for McCord this season.
While Georgia Tech cannot afford to overlook any opponent, I like them matched up against this Syracuse team.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 35, Syracuse 24 (7-1, 4-1)
Game 9- At NC State, Nov. 1st (Time and Network TBA)
One of the keys for Georgia Tech to have a special season is for them to do something they have not done yet under Brent Key: Navigate and manage a schedule. The Yellow Jackets are likely to be favored in nine or ten of their games this season, but they have to show they can be consistent from week-to-week. Key has done a fantastic job in big games, but can Georgia Tech avoid losing a game like this on the road?
Until they prove it, I think Georgia Tech is going to lose at least one game they are favored in this season and after thinking about it, I think it will be NC State.
While the Wolfpack were certainly disappointing this past season, they return a talented QB in CJ Bailey and other talented offensive weapons. On top of that, Raleigh is a very difficult place to play and there have been plenty of teams to see their dreams go up in smoke there. Dave Doeren has his team ready to play and Georgia Tech makes a few too many mistakes against the Wolfpack's improved defense.
Final Score: NC State 31, Georgia Tech 28 (7-2, 4-2)
Game 10- At Boston College, Nov. 15th (Time and Network TBA)
Georgia Tech will have a bye week after their trip to NC State and they will head out for their final road game of the year when they face the Eagles.
Boston College made a bowl in year one under former Georgia Tech assistant Bill O'Brien and is looking to do the same in year two, despite losing key linemen to the NFL. Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan was named the starting quarterback for BC and he will lead the offense this season.
I think Georgia Tech has a distinct talent advantage in this game, but playing on the road can be tricky. I think the Yellow Jackets bounce back and get an important road win.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 45, Boston College 20 (8-2, 5-2)
Game 11- vs Pittsburgh, Nov. 22 (Time and Network TBA)
For their final ACC test of the season, Georgia Tech will host Pittsburgh. The Panthers started last season 7-0, but lost their last six games of the year. Star running back Desmond Reid returns, but can the Panthers be more consistent this season?
Pat Narduzzi has pulled off some late season upsets before and Georgia Tech needs to come ready to play in this game. They cannot afford to look ahead to the game against Georgia the week after and need to handle their business. I think they do and finish ACC play 6-2.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 38, Pittsburgh 27 (9-2, 6-2)
Game 12- vs Georgia, Nov. 28th (At Mercedes Benz Stadium, 3:30, ABC)
The biggest game of the year for Georgia Tech will once again fal on Black Friday. The Yellow Jackets took Georgia to the brink in eight overtimes last season and played them tight in 2023. Is this the year that Georgia Tech can end their losing streak to the Bulldogs and notch their first double digit win season since 2014?
I don't think it is going to happen this year. At least I don't heading into the season.
Don't get me wrong, I think Georgia Tech is going to be right there in this game, but I expect the weaknesses the Bulldogs had a season ago (receivers and offensive line) to be much improved and the defense will be excellent. I have questions about Gunnar Stockton, but Georgia does not need him to a first round level talent this season. Another hard fought game that comes down to the wire, but Georgia extends the winning streak.
Final Score: Georgia 28, Georgia Tech 27 (Final Record 9-3, 6-2)
Summary
I think 9-3 should be considered a successful season for Georgia Tech and a 6-2 conference record could get them in the ACC Championship game if things fell right, though they likely need to be 7-1 or better. There is not a game that the Yellow Jackets can't win and I think a 10-2 or even 11-1 season is not totally out of the question.
However, there are tricky games on the schedule, even if Georgia Tech is going to be favored in them and they have to prove they can be consistent from week to week. If they can, I will not be correct in these predictions.
Let's see what happens.