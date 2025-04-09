Georgia Tech Football: How to Watch and Listen To Yellow Jackets 2025 White and Gold Spring Game
Georgia Tech wraps up spring practice this week and it all culminates with the annual White and Gold Spring Game on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets have been practicing for over a month and this will be the final showcase of spring before they move into the summer and before you know it, fall camp will be rolling around and the season opener vs Colorado will be close.
Here is how you can watch and listen to this Saturday's game in case you can't be in the stadium:
The White and Gold Game will be televised live on ACC Network Extra. Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Steve Addazio (analyst) and Marilyn Payne (sideline reporter) will call the action on ACCNX. The game is slated to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The radio call of the game will be carried in the Atlanta area on XTRA 106.3 FM/1230 AM and worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app. The Georgia Tech Sports Network football crew of the “Voice of the Yellow Jackets,” Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Georgia Tech letterwinner, alumnus and NFL veteran Andrew Gardner (analyst), and Chris Mooneyham (sideline reporter) will have the call.
Here is more info on this week's game, including parking.
The Yellow Jackets will be split in to two teams – Team Swarm and Team Wreck ‘Em – for Saturday’s game. The game rosters will be announced later this week.
The game will consist of four quarters – the first half with 12-minute quarters and standard clock operations, the second half with 15-minute quarters and a running clock.
FREE parking for the White and Gold Game is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the following campus parking areas:
Visitor Area 1 – North Avenue
W21 – Ferst Drive
W22 (Delaney Deck) – Greenfield Street
W23 (North Deck) – State Street
E40 (Klaus Deck) – Ferst Drive
E63 – O’Keefe Gym
E65 – McCamish Pavilion
ER66 (Family Housing Deck) – 10th Street
Fowler Street between 6th Street and 10th Street
