Georgia Tech DB Nehemiah Chandler Will Enter The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech DB Nehemiah Chandler announced on social media that he is set to enter the transfer portal. Chandler is a former three-star prospect from Jacksonville, Florida, who was an all-district honoree during his high school career. In high school, he was a versatile athlete who played on both sides of the ball. Chandler redshirted in 2024 and didn’t get the chance to see the field this past season.
Here is his statement via his personal X account.
In a crowded secondary room that includes Clayton Powell Lee, Ahmari Harvey, Omar Daniels, Tae Harris, Elgin Sessions and many others, you can see why he decided to see what else is out there for him. The Yellow Jackets will also bring in Dalen Penson and Jayden Barr in the summer. Sessions is catching the eye of Coach Key as a true freshman. Here is what he had to say after a spring scrimmage this past Saturday on his secondary.
"On the back end, I was very impressed with Ahmari today. Ahmari was battling through some things. He went out there and played every snap, showed the toughness that he normally does, and his cover skills, his tackling ability. We tackled the back end much better today than we did last week. We worked to get off well, it's ebbs and flows right you got to sustain them now on the other side of the ball so but I thought they were striking using their hands and that really started on Tuesday. You can tell the coaches really took the message that we had and delivered it to the players and the players Accepted the message and and worked on it all week You know CP and Omar (Daniels) I think continue to show up very positively, you see two older guys back there They play a lot of football, that they've seen a lot of things on the other side, and they're in the right places. And I think Clayton's picking a lot of pride and improvement, tackling. He's done a much better job of that. So I've been pleased with those guys back there. Elgin Sessions is another one that continues to impress and show up. "
The decision does come at an interesting time especially with the Yellow Jackets set to have a spring game at 1:00 PM on Saturday. Nonetheless, Chandler will explore his options and see what is out there for him.
