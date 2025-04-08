Everything From Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Bailey Stockton After Tuesday's Practice
It is game week for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets' annual White and Gold Spring Game is this Saturday, but there are still two more practices before they play. After practice today, wide receiver Bailey Stockton spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On his development...
"Oh, yeah, for sure. I feel like I can go out there and compete with anybody. You know, we put some great teams last year and I showed up and made plays and that's just a credit to the work we put in each and every day, not just me, but everybody else. We feel good this year, for sure."
2. On what goes into being a vertical threat as a receiver...
" I just feel like it's a knack for space. I'm not the fastest guy I would say and I'm not the biggest strongest, but it's just like knowing the coverages, knowing what zones open, knowing how to attack leverage. I just think attacking leverage is the biggest part of being a receiver."
3. On returning punts...
"No, I enjoy it. It's a challenge. You know, you're back there like 45 yards deep waiting on a punt for about four or five seconds. It's not the easiest thing, but it comes with reps. And I would say early on, last year, I was a bit nervous. But I feel great now. I can come back there no matter how deep the punt is. No matter how high it is, I feel good."
4. On if 2025 could be a breakout season for him...
"I'm just confident. I'm a confident person. I'm confident my ability to go out there and play. I'm confident in the coaching staff for sure. Knowing my ability, I can get in there with Coach Dre (Smelter). Coach Dre has been great for us. He's kind of under the radar guy. And yeah, I feel good. I feel good about 2025."
5. On how deep the receiver room is...
"h yeah, for sure. And I think the best part about it is like, we cheer each other on. Like, if I see somebody take somebody deep, I'm the first one down there celebrating with him. I just think that's the best part about our room is how close we are."
6. On having both Haynes King and Aaron Philo back at quarterback...
"Awesome, I think we got the best quarterback room in the country, I really mean that, but they're awesome. I mean, even Graham Knowles is awesome. I just think, you know, Ben Guthrie is great. He didn't get a lot of credit either, but I feel like we got a deep quarterback room for sure."
7. On fellow wide receiver Chris Elko getting put on scholarship...
Yeah, that's been my guy. We came in together. We were roommates, still roommates. I go everywhere with him. He's arguably one of my best friends on the team, and I'm extremely proud of him. He worked his butt off. He really did. So yeah, I'm excited for him."
8. On his expectation's for Saturday's Spring Game...
"I expect it's going to be fun. You know, I don't know how many plays we're going to run. You know, I don't want to show all of our playbook, but I expect a good one. It's going to be fun."
