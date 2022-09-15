Georgia Tech Football: How to Watch, Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss
For the second time in three games, Georgia Tech is going to be facing a nationally ranked team. The Yellow Jackets will be welcoming SEC foe Ole Miss to Bobby Dodd Stadium this Saturday and hoping to pull off an upset.
Georgia Tech opened up the 2022 season against a top-five Clemson team and put forth a good first half, but fell 41-10. They bounced back last week, despite a slow start, against Western Carolina. Ole Miss defeated Troy and Central Arkansas by big margins heading into this one.
Here is all the info you need to watch, live stream, and betting odds for the game on Saturday.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs No.20 Ole Miss
Who: Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss
When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field,
TV: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Joe Hamilton
• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM
Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Ole Miss -16; Over/under 63.5; Moneyline: Ole Miss -901, Georgia Tech +500
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
ESPN's FPI and other analytical models predict big win for Ole Miss against Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech Football: Three things defense must do vs Ole Miss
K.J. Wallace hopes to bring energy and communication to secondary
Georgia Tech Football: Three things the offense needs to do vs Ole Miss
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC schedule released
Former Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling signs with New Orleans Saints practice squad
Geoff Collins press conference before Ole Miss game
Georgia Tech Football: Betting Odds vs Ole Miss
Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets release 2022-2023 basketball schedule
Jared Ivey is excited to come back to Atlanta to play this weekend