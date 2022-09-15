Georgia Tech Football: How to Watch, Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss

For the second time in three games, Georgia Tech is going to be facing a nationally ranked team. The Yellow Jackets will be welcoming SEC foe Ole Miss to Bobby Dodd Stadium this Saturday and hoping to pull off an upset.

Georgia Tech opened up the 2022 season against a top-five Clemson team and put forth a good first half, but fell 41-10. They bounced back last week, despite a slow start, against Western Carolina. Ole Miss defeated Troy and Central Arkansas by big margins heading into this one.

Here is all the info you need to watch, live stream, and betting odds for the game on Saturday.

Georgia Tech is going to be facing another ranked team this Saturday when Ole Miss comes to Atlanta Georgia Tech Athletics

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs No.20 Ole Miss

Who: Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field,

TV: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network



• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

• Analyst: Joe Hamilton

• Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

• In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Ole Miss -16; Over/under 63.5; Moneyline: Ole Miss -901, Georgia Tech +500

