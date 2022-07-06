Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Football: Kenny Bennett Transfer Profile

Can Maryland transfer Kenny Bennett become a starter for Georgia Tech?

When you have one of the worst passing defenses in the country, it is crucial that you try to find as many upgrades as possible. That is exactly what Georgia Tech Football did this offseason with their secondary and there are a number of transfers that are hoping to either start or provide depth this season. However, most of them lack any experience. 

The most experienced defensive back transfer that Georgia Tech secured a commitment from was Maryland's Kenny Bennett. Bennett is an experienced cornerback who is hoping to challenge for a starting spot in the Yellow Jackets' secondary, but he is also a special teams ace who can provide leadership and experience on that side of the ball if nothing else. 

Kenny Bennett

Bennett arrived in Maryland as a three-star recruit from Philadelphia in the class of 2017 and was hoping to make an impact right away for the Terrapins. Despite his size, length and athleticism, it was hard for him to see the field consistently. 

In total, Bennett totaled 22 tackles and one interception while with Maryland, and while those stats are certainly not eye-popping, it does not tell the whole story. His leadership and ability to play different roles is what is key when breaking down his potential impact. 

At 6-2 200 LBS, he has the physical tools that defensive coordinators want in defensive backs to be able to guard receivers on the outside. I think that Bennett is going to be given a shot as an outside corner to start out, as well. 

I think that Georgia Tech is going to have heavy competition for the starting jobs in the secondary and Bennett is going to be right in the mix. Look for him to see the field plenty in some capacity and to make an impact on the field and in the locker room. 

