Georgia Tech Football: KJ Wallace Transfer Profile

Georgia Tech had a busy month on the recruiting trail in June and one of the things that the coaching staff has made certain to do is try to keep in-state talent home. The majority of the recruits in the 2023 recruiting class are from the state of Georgia, but it is not just the upcoming recruiting class that Georgia Tech is making sure to keep home.

The Yellow Jackets have brought in a host of transfers to make an impact for the 2022 season, especially in the secondary. One of the transfers, Atlanta native KJ Wallace, is coming home after spending time with Notre Dame and he is hoping that he can provide winning plays and leadership for Georgia Tech this fall.

Wallace played in Atlanta at Lovett High School and was a four-star defensive back and top 300 recruit in the country. He decided to attend Notre Dame after his successful high school career and he was hoping to be a part of their strong defenses going forward.

Wallace played in four games as a freshman, but only recorded one tackle. In 2020 and 2021, he saw the field a bit more, but could not get a start for the Fighting Irish. In January, Wallace decided that he would enter the transfer portal and it would be a few months before he would make his decision on his next school.

In May, he decided to come back to Atlanta and play for Geoff Collins and his staff. Georgia Tech had the 121st-ranked passing defense last season and is trying to bring in competition and depth for the secondary, something they have not had while Collins has been the head coach. Wallace is going to compete for a starting spot at safety this fall and I think he has a chance to make an impact.

For a 5-10 190 LBS safety, Wallace plays with more physicality than one would think, and he flies around the field well. His chase-down speed is impressive, but he is missing game experience. Georgia Tech gave up a lot of big plays through the air last season and getting players like Wallace to help patrol the back of the defense should help fix that.

Of the defensive back transfers brought in, I think Wallace is the best player and one that is most likely to see the field early in the season. I expect him to at minimum be a rotational player in multiple defensive back sets and potentially be a starter at some point this season.

