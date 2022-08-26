Georgia Tech Football Lands 2023 Offensive Line Target Benjamin Galloway

Georgia Tech got their top offensive tackle prospect that was still on the board on Thursday evening.

Benjamin Galloway, a 6-5 295 LBS offensive tackle from Hillgrove high school, committed to the Yellow Jackets and gave them their sixteenth commitment for the 2023 class.

Galloway joins Ethan Mackenny, Elias Cloy, and Patrick Screws as the offensive linemen that are going to be playing in Atlanta in the future. He impressed at a camp over the summer and that earned him an offer from offensive line coach Brent Key.

Galloway will need some development before he steps on the field as a starter, but he has the intangibles to be a good player for the Yellow Jackets down the line.

There could be other guys that get offered, but it would not surprise me if Georgia Tech only added one more offensive linemen for their 2023 class. Gabriel Fortson, who plays center at North Cobb Christian High School, is the other big target that Georgia Tech is after on the offensive line. Fortson's high school teammate, Jacob Cruz, is currently committed to Georgia Tech.

