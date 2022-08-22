NFL preseason action is going to wrap up Monday night with the Atlanta Falcons facing the New York Jets, but all of Georgia Tech's NFL players have finished up their week two games.

By the end of the month, NFL teams will have to cut their rosters all the way down to 53 and there are several Georgia Tech candidates to make those rosters. Guys like Jordan Mason and Jack Coco have been making plays and helping their respective teams this past month and I think they have a real shot.

Devin Cochran was in action for the Bengals on Sunday night and is currently working with the backups.

Juanyeh Thomas had two tackles for the Cowboys last night in thier victory over the Chargers. He continues to be a presence in the Dallas secondary and is on the bubble to make the roster.

Coco, Tariq Carpenter and Tyler Davis were all in action for the Green Bay Packers. Davis caught one pass for seven yards and also lost a fumble. Carpenter did not record a tackle.

Jalen Camp had one catch for nine yards in the Texans victory over the Rams. Camp has had a good preseason and training camp and will have a good chance to make the Houston roster.

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp has been making plays for the Houston Texans Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Gotsis did not record any stats for the Jacksonville Jaguars last night in their game against the Steelers.

Harrison Butker was 1/2 on field goals for the Kansas City Chiefs in their win over Washington.

Pressley Harvin III had a good night of punting for the Steelers and he will have that job locked down for the 2022 season.

Mason had a great night for the San Francisco 49ers and led the team in rushing with nine carries for 57 yards.

Former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason has had a great preseason for San Francisco Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tre Swilling had one pass deflection for the Tennessee Titans in their win over Tampa Bay.

Kyric McGowan did not catch a pass in Washington's game despite being targeted twice.

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver is fighting for a spot on Washington's roster Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

