Georgia Tech Football: Updated Look At the ACC Coastal Standings Before Week Nine
Despite the ugly loss to the Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday night, Georgia Tech is still in second place in the ACC Coastal.
The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 in conference play with wins over Pittsburgh and Duke and losses to Clemson and Virginia.
While it is very unlikely, the Yellow Jackets are still mathematically alive in the ACC Coastal race. The bad thing is, Georgia Tech no longer controls its own destiny in the Coastal race. That designation belongs to North Carolina, who remains unbeaten in ACC play. The two teams meet on November 19th in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina is first in the division, followed by Georgia Tech, Duke, Pittsburgh, Miami, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
For Georgia Tech to have any kind of shot in the division, they will have to win out and have North Carolina lose an additional game. The Tar Heel's remaining ACC schedule includes Pitt, at Virginia, at Wake Forest, and then home games against Georgia Tech and NC State.
The biggest thing for Georgia Tech going forward will be getting quarterback Jeff Sims. The offense struggles without his ability to run and it will be tough for the Yellow Jackets to win any games without him.
The next game for Georgia Tech will be on Saturday in Tallahassee against Florida State. The game will be at noon on ACC Network.
