Georgia Tech Quarterback Zach Gibson Discusses Final Play Against Virginia

After starting quarterback Jeff Sims went down with an injury against Virginia last night, backup Zach Gibson was inserted into the game and had to lead the Yellow Jackets' offense. This was the most action that Gibson has seen since he transferred to Georgia Tech from Akron.

Zach Gibson was sacked seven times in the loss to Virginia Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The offense was abysmal in the second half, totaling only 41 yards. Despite how bad things looked, Georgia Tech had a chance to put together a drive at the end of the game to try and tie or win it. With no timeouts, Gibson snapped the ball for the final play and as the clock hit zero, he ran out of bounds instead of trying to get rid of the ball. After the game, Gibson spoke with the media and was asked about the final play, and here is what he had to say:

"So, what was going through my mind was that I knew that we had six or seven seconds left, so I knew it was time for one last play and as a I evaded the rush and started moving to my left, I looked downfield and just did not really see a throw at all, I just didn't feel like there was anyone to get it to at the moment, I can't throw the ball 85 yards, 70 yards. I mean, at that point, I just felt like run out of bounds and take the loss. We can go back and look at it and be like, "I should have threw it" and after talking with the coaches, I just should have given somebody a chance and not just given up on the game at that point. Not that that was what I was doing, but just... it is not a good look and I know that, especially people looking from the stands and on tv was watching and like "why is he going out of bounds?" but it is what it is."

"It is one play. That one play did not affect the entire game. That is all I am going to say. There were multiple opportunities for us to get things going and we should not have even been in that position."

If Sims is out for any period of time, it is going to be critical that offensive coordinator Chip Long gets an offensive gameplan around Gibson that will help him succeed and for the offense to look better than it did on Thursday night.

Georgia Tech is back in action next Saturday at Noon vs Florida State. The game will be on the ACC Network.

