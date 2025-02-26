Georgia Tech Football: New Yellow Jackets DC Blake Gideon Named One Of Nation's Best Recruiters
Georgia Tech had to make an important hire this offseason when former defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci left for a job with the Baltimore Ravens. The Yellow Jackets are hoping for a big 2025 season and making the right hire at defensive coordinator was going to be perhaps the most important decision for head coach Brent Key this offseason. Key quickly moved to choose Texas assistant Blake Gideon to replace Santucci and the hire was met with positive reviews. Gideon has been known to develop defensive backs into NFL players, but he is also considered one of the top recruiters in the country. Yesterday, On3 Sports released their list of the best recruiters for the 2025 cycle and Gideon was one of the top coaches on the list:
Georgia Tech brought in a talented DB class in 2025 and Gideon being able to develop guys like four-star safety Tae Harris and four-star cornerback Dalen Penson, as well as continuing to add talented players throught the high school ranks and the transfer portal.
Gideon comes to Georgia Tech after four seasons (2021-24) as safeties coach at his alma mater, Texas. He was promoted to the Longhorns’ associate head coach for defense in 2024. In his four seasons at Texas, he helped increase the Longhorns’ win totals from five to eight to 12 to 13, with UT advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals in both 2023 and ’24.
He was named the 2024 National Defensive Backs Coach of the Year by Football Scoop after Texas finished the season ranked among the top 10 nationally in interceptions (No. 1 – 22), passing yards allowed per attempt (No. 1 – 5.69), passing efficiency defense (No. 2 – 104.56), takeaways (No. 2 – 31), total defense (No. 3 – 283.4 ypg), scoring defense (No. 3 – 15.3 ppg), red zone defense (No. 3 - .692), yards allowed per play (No. 3 – 4.4), passing defense (No. 7 – 173.8 ypg) and third down defense (No. 8 - .314).
Individually, Gideon developed safety Michael Taffe, who arrived at UT as a walk-on and finished his career as a first-team all-American, and all-Southeastern Conference safety Andrew Mukuba. He also aided in the development of 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron.
“My family and I are excited to come to The Flats and join the Georgia Tech football family,” Gideon said. “I’m grateful to Coach Key for this opportunity and looking forward to working with him, the great staff that he’s assembled and an outstanding group of talented players. The future of Tech football is bright and I can’t wait to get to work.”
Prior to his four seasons at Texas, Gideon spent one season apiece coaching the nickel backs and serving as special teams coordinator at Ole Miss (2020) and Houston (2019). In his lone season at Houston, he was named Football Scoop’s National Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.
Gideon spent the 2018 season in Atlanta as cornerbacks coach at Georgia State, which followed two seasons as defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Western Carolina (2016-17). In just two seasons at WCU, he coached four all-Southern Conference selections, including all-American Marvin Tillman and NFL draft pick Keion Crossen.
Gideon began his coaching career as a quality control assistant at Florida in 2014, followed by a season as a graduate assistant at Auburn in 2015. He worked with the secondary at both stops.
As a player, Gideon was one of the most decorated defensive backs in Texas history from 2008-11. A four-year starter at safety, he helped lead the Longhorns to an appearance in the 2010 National Championship Game and wins in the 2009 Fiesta Bowl and 2011 Holiday Bowl. UT also won the 2009 Big 12 title, had 13- and 12-win seasons in 2008 and 2009, respectively, and finished ranked in the top five nationally both seasons (No. 3 in 2008 and No. 2 in 2009). Individually, he posted 276 tackles, 10 interceptions, 20 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked punt over four collegiate seasons. He was a four-time honorable-mention all-Big 12 selection, a freshman all-American in 2008, a two-time team captain and a two-time member of the athletics director’s honor roll.
