Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 73-67 Win Over Pitt
Georgia Tech once again rose to the occasion adding another Quad 1 win to its resume on the road against Pittsburgh. The win gets the Yellow Jackets back to .500 and Georgia Tech is now 8-6 against the spread. For whatever reason, this team thrives when their back is against the wall and they aren’t favored. Another quality win on the road for the Yellow Jackets. Here are some instant takeaways.
1. A career night for Duncan Powell- Powell hit a career-high 26 points and six three-pointers to help the Yellow Jackets past Pittsburgh. You knew he was in for a good night when he had 13 points on 4-8 shooting in the first half and 3-5 from beyond the arc. One of his best plays of the game came in the second half when he knocked down a four-point play for the Yellow Jackets that extended the lead to 46-37. It brought him within one point of his career high. He did the same thing a few possessions later, hitting another four-point play. It was a masterful performance for Powell who stepped up in a big way after a tough day last Saturday against Boston College. Powell is one of the leaders on this team and showed his leadership skills through his strong play and effort on both ends.
2. Lance Terry is back to form- Terry was scorching from the field in the first half finishing with 14 points on 5-8 shooting. He had 11 points at the 11:10 mark in the first half. He finally found his groove and was a go-to scoring option. He was challenged on the defensive end by coach Stoudamire and rose to the occasion getting steals and knocking the ball loose. Terry cooled off some in the second half but hit a pivotal shot for the Yellow Jackets late in the game. Nait George got the rebound and escaped the pressure and passed the ball to Terry, who went coast to coast for a layup that gave the Jackets a 71-67 lead with 18.5 seconds gave the Yellow Jackets their first basket in over nine minutes from the floor. Terry finished with 20 points and five rebounds.
3. Jaland Lowe gave Georgia Tech fits- Lowe carried the scoring load in the first half for the Panthers finishing with 12 points at the half. He continued his aggressiveness in the second half constantly attacking the paint. He finished with 25 points on 7-21 shooting but he was most effective from the charity stripe. He didn’t just settle for shots but attacked the Yellow Jackets bigs especially with Ibrahim Souare dealing with an injury. He finished 9-10 from the free-throw line and also poured in eight assists. Lowe proved on Tuesday what makes him one of the better scorers in the ACC.
4. Georgia Tech free throw shooting proves key in win- We criticized the shot selection in the last game against Boston College and rightfully so, but the Yellow Jackets got the memo. Georgia Tech went more than nine minutes without a field goal, but they kept attacking the paint and drawing fouls against Pittsburgh. In a critical stretch where they couldn’t buy a bucket, they constantly found themselves at the free-throw line. It has been an area they have struggled with all season ranking near the bottom of the ACC in this area. However, Tuesday night was a different story as the Yellow Jackets hit 25-28 free throws, one of their best marks from the charity stripe this season at an 89.3% clip.
5. Georgia Tech 2nd chance points and dominance on the glass- The Yellow Jackets held a 37-27 advantage in the rebounding category. The dominance on the glass including 11 offensive rebounds led to 17 second-chance points for Georgia Tech. Give a lot of credit to Baye Ndongo in this category. Ndongo was once again a monster on the glass on both ends. He grabbed five of the 11 offensive rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Ndongo added another double-double on the season finishing with 11 points and 17 rebounds. He also was money from the free throw line knocking down 7-8 from the charity stripe. He’s in his best stretch of basketball for Georgia Tech and continues to prove why he should be in contention for an All-ACC honor this year.
6. Turnovers are still an area of concern moving forward- The Yellow Jackets had 15 turnovers on Tuesday night and it allowed Pittsburgh to get back in the game on a 7-0 run after Georgia Tech held a 56-47 lead. Georgia Tech was in charge the entire game but allowed the Panthers to make it a game with their turnovers. Credit Nait George with his ability to cool down Pittsburgh’s run with his ability to get to the charity stripe. Although George was just 4-12 from the field, he was 8-9 from the free throw line and helped calm down the Yellow Jackets offense which was key to the victory. Turnovers have popped up more over the last few games for Georgia Tech and are an area they will have to clean up if they want to make a run in the ACC tourney. George proved he can be a catalyst and someone the Yellow Jackets can lean on to lead the offense when they are struggling.
Additional Links
A Closer Look At Georgia Tech's Returning Production Numbers For the 2025 Season
2026 Georgia Tech Target Josiah Dozier Locks In Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets on March 8th
Georgia Tech Football: Josh Pate Predicts Yellow Jackets to Make ACC Championship Game in 2025