Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Athlete Jay'Quan Bostic

Georgia Tech has another offer out to an out of state athlete in the class of 2024

The month of July is one for evaluating prospects in the current 2023 class and ones in the 2024 class. After the month of June saw Georgia Tech get double-digit commits, the Yellow Jackets staff is trying to offer talented 2024 prospects and get a head start in that recruitment.

Jay'Quan Bostic is a 2024 athlete from Cincinnati who plays both wide receiver and defensive back. He is an intriguing prospect at 6-3 175 LBS and on Sunday night, he received an offer from the Yellow Jackets coaching staff.

This is the first power five offer for Bostic, but it is unlikely to be the last one for him. Defensive backs with his size and athleticism are what every team wants to build their secondary around and it seems like Georgia Tech is trying to do just that.

Georgia Tech has had some mild success with recruiting in the state of Ohio. Current 2023 running back commit Trey Cornist is from the state and running backs coach Mike Daniels is from the state of Ohio and he is a huge reason that the Yellow Jackets have offered more prospects from around the region.

The 2024 recruiting class has not started to take shape, but Bostic is a name worth watching for the future.

