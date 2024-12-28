Georgia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Yellow Jackets Loss to Vanderbilt
Turnovers, poor defense, and some questionable officiating calls in the second half of yesterday's Birmingham Bowl between Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt sent the Yellow Jackets home with a bowl loss and a poor finish to what has otherwise been a solid season for Brent Key's team.
The three things that killed Georgia Tech yesterday. The defense, which was down key players today such as Romello Height, Taye Seymore, Kyle Efford,, and Rodney Shelley, looked unprepared for this Commodores offense, but a lot of credit should go to Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia for making plays. He was the best player on the field last night and was a huge reason they won.
So how did Pro Football Focus grade the Yellow Jackets yesterday? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. RB Jamal Haynes- 73.0 (54)
2. WR Bailey Stockton- 71.1 (15)
3. WR Malik Rutherford- 65.7 (38)
4. RB Anthony Carrie (65.2 (4)
5. WR Isiah Canion- 64.5 (23)
6. TE Avery Boyd- 64.5 (14)
7. WR Chase Lane- 64.1 (51)
8. TE Josh Beetham- 63.1 (11)
9. WR Abdul Janneh- 62.9 (46)
10. LG Harrison Moore- 62.7 (33)
11. RG Keylan Rutledge- 61.1 (71)
12. C Tana Alo-Tupuola- 60.0 (2)
13. C Weston Franklin- 56.9 (69)
14. QB Haynes King- 53.7 (71)
15. RT Jordan Williams- 52.1 (71)
16. LG Joe Fusile- 51.1 ( 38)
17. WR Zion Taylor- 50.8 (13)
18. TE Jackson Hawes- 49.0 (48)
19. TE Ryland Goede- 48.9 (24)
20. LT Ethan Mackenny- 47.3 (71)
21. RB Chad Alexander- 44.4 (14)
Defense
1. LB E.J. Lightsey- 79.1 (40)
2. LB Tah'j Butler- 71.8 (22)
3. DT Jordan van den Berg- 70.7 (29)
4. DT Thomas Gore- 70.0 (40)
5. DT Zeek Biggers- 69.6 (38)
6. DB Omar Daniels- 66.6 (47)
7. DT Makius Scott- 66.5 (16)
8. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 64.3 (53)
9. DT Jason Moore- 59.7 (3)
10. DB Ahmari Harvey- 57. 2 (46)
11. LB Jacob Cruz- 55.9 (6)
12. DE Kevin Harris- 55.7 (57)
13. LB Jackson Hamilton- 54.9 (27)
14. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 53.9 (36)
15. DB LaMiles Brooks- 51.1 (61)
16. DE Jordan Boyd- 50.0 (3)
17. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 48.8 (40)
18. DB Warren Burrell- 46.8 (48)
19. DB Syeed Gibbs- 46.7 (22)
20. CB Zachary Tobe- 43.4 (28)
21. DE Josh Robinson- 30. 2 (20)
Related Links:
Brent Key Discusses The Officiating and Unsportsmanlike Penalty Called On Him During Yellow Jackets Loss To Vandy
Everything From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Bowl Game Loss to Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Pulls Away From Georgia Tech In The Second Half to Win The 2024 Birmingham Bowl 35-27