Georgia Tech Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Camp

Georgia Tech begins fall camp next week, and the Yellow Jackets will have a month to get ready for their season-opening game against Colorado.

After having a high number of returning starters in 2025, Georgia Tech ranks near the bottom of the ACC in returning production and there are going to be several positions up for grabs.

One of them is going to be wide receiver. I have talked a lot about Georgia Tech's competition at the position this offseason, but it cannot be overstated how little experience this group has as we enter the 2026 season and they are also going to be trying to form chemistry with new quarterback Alberto Mendoza.

While there are a lot of new faces at different positions for Georgia Tech, there is more uncertainity at wide receiver than any other position.

Continous competition

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (85) runs after a catch against the Syracuse Orange in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two players that I feel are certain to eat up snaps and targets are Jordan Allen and Isaiah Fuhrmann. Allen is the lone returning receiver who caught a pass last season, and he only scratched the surface of what he can do. Allen was used as a multi-dimensional threat, and even under the direction of offensive coordinator George Godsey, I think that is going to continue.

Fuhrmann is going to need to prove that he can continue putting up numbers with the competition getting far tougher than anything that he faced at Elon. Last season, he caught 46 passes for 907 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 19 yards per catch. The 6'4 210 LBS receiver brings size and experience to a position that lacks both.

But who else is going to be a fixture in the rotation?

There are some players who have experience in the program, but not much production at this level. Rahkeem Smith was a solid receiver at Delaware State and Bowling Green, but he did not see the field last season. Evan Haynes and Debron Gatling also did not see the field after transferring in from North Carolina and South Carolina, but they seemed to be favorite targets of Mendoza in the spring game and could push for more snaps this season.

Jaiven Plummer is in a similar mold as Haynes and Gatling. He has been around the power four level, transferring over from Cal, but he only has two career catches. Chris Elko and Cal Faulkner have combined for zero catches during their careers.

Will converted cornerback Dalen Penson make a difference at this position? He might be the best athlete in the entire room and brings a lot of speed to the outside, but again, he has no career catches at the collegiate level. Can he be a reliable target for Mendoza?

That brings us to the freshmen that are also going to be vying for playing time. Darnell Collins, Kentrell Davis, J.J. Winston, and Jeffar Jean-Noel are going to be factors in camp this fall. It can be tough for true freshmen to see the field at any position, but give how inexperienced the Yellow Jackets are at the position, it can't be ruled out either.

I think that Penson, Gatling, and the freshmen are the players I am keeping a close eye on. Again, Fuhrmann and Allen are going to see the bulk of the snaps and targets, but you need depth and multiple playmakers. Georgia Tech prides itself on their toughness, physicality, and being able to run the ball, but they cannot make the ACC Championship game without a reliable passing attack.

The next month is going to be huge for every player in this position room, and you can expect to see multiple combinations on the field this season as new Yellow Jackets wide receiver coach Jafar Williams tries to sort out this competition.