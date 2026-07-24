Projecting Georgia Tech's Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Camp Begins

Fall camp is getting closer and that means that week one is right around the corner.

Georgia Tech has a few things they need to figure out between now and when they face Colorado on Sept. 3rd and there are still a few positions that have not been decided just yet.

Here is what I think the starting lineup could look like for the Yellow Jackets in week one.

QB- Alberto Mendoza (R-Soph)

Mendoza was the favorite to be the starting quarterback since he transferred over from Indiana, and nothing from the spring or what head coach Brent Key has said since then has given any indication that it is going to be different. Mendoza is going to be a first-time starting quarterback this season, and some (not all) of Georgia Tech's potential ceiling is tied to how good he is.

RB- Justice Haynes (Sr)

Haynes is one of the most talented RB's in the country and ready to put a full season together as a starter. He is an explosive back and should be a contender for a first-team All-ACC spot, along with much more. Sure, Malachi Hosley and J.P. Powell should also see carries and create one of the best running back rooms in the country, but Haynes is the main ball carrier to start the season.

Whether Georgia Tech starts a game in either 11 or 12 personnel, I think that Allen and Fuhrmann are going to be on the field at all times.

Allen is the leading returning receiver for Georgia Tech and is looking to build off an explosive freshman season. Fuhrmann is one of the most important transfers for Georgia Tech and was a productive FCS transfer from Elon.

How Georgia Tech uses their depth at this position is going to be critical, but I think Allen and Fuhrmann are locks to see the majority of the snaps at receiver.

TE- Gavin Harris (R-Sr) and Spencer Mermans (R-Jr)

I think Georgia Tech's strength on offense (at least to start the season) is going to be their running back room and tight ends. Getting more of those players on the field is going to be critical for the Yellow Jackets' success, and I think Harris and Mermans are going to see plenty of snaps, with Chris Corbo and Kevin Roche Jr. also are going to factor in as well.

Harris is more of a receiving threat and Mermans was one of the best blocking tight ends at the FCS level last season. Their skill sets complement each other well and I think this is going to be one of the most versatile tight end rooms in the ACC.

LT- Ethan Mackenny (R-Jr)

Mackenny is back as the starter at left tackle and is going to be one of the leaders for the Yellow Jackets up front.

LG- Kevin Peay Jr (R-Fr)

This is one of the spots that is open for grabs and I think that Peay Jr is going to land this job coming out of camp. Peay has been talked about by the coaching staff as a player who has made a lot of progress from last season and into the spring and appears ready to challenge for a starting role.

C- Joseph Ionata (R-Soph)

Ionata is the heavy favorite to land the starting center spot after transferring over from Alabama, and after not playing in many meaningful snaps for the Crimson Tide, he is set to be a very important piece for Georgia Tech in 2026.

RG- Malachi Carney (R-Sr)

Carney is moving over from right tackle and is going to be the starting right guard for Georgia Tech this season. Carney had an up and down season with the Yellow Jackets as the right tackle and I think the position change could be good for him and the starting unit up front.

RT- Jameson Riggs (R-Soph)

Another position battle that is going to be very important for Georgia Tech's success during the 2026 season. Riggs or Oklahoma State transfer Markell Samuel Jr are the most likely choices for this spot and I think Riggs is going to come out on top, but keep an eye on this spot and how the depth shakes out.

DE- Jordan Walker (R-Sr) and Noah Carter (R-Soph)

Walker and Carter were impressive during the spring and I think they are going to be the top two passing rushing options for the team this season. Carter is a former blue chip recruit who flashed his potential at Alabama, while Walker was a solid veteran for the Scarlet Knights. Are they going to play 80% of the snaps? Not likely, but I think they represent an upgrade over previous seasons.

DT- Tawfiq Thomas (R-Sr) and Vincent Carroll-Jackson (R-Jr)

Two more transfers on the starting defensive line?

I certainly think that Christian Garrett is going to be in the mix here, as well as Cincinnati transfer Tim Griffin, Christian Speakman, and Derry Norris, but the two transfers are going to make Georgia Tech a bigger defensive front and help them stop the run.

LB- Kyle Efford (R- Sr) and E.J. Lightsey (R-Sr)

Both players are back for another season on The Flats and Georgia Tech needs them to have a bounce-back season if they are going to see a turnaround on defense.

CB- Jaylen Mbakwe (Jr) and Jonas Duclona (R-Jr)

NB- Kelvin Hill (Jr)

Zachary Tobe, Jon Mitchell, Daiquan White, and Elgin Sessions are all going to be involved in this position battle heading into fall camp, but I think Mbakwe and Duclona were brought in for a reason.

Mbakwe is another former blue chip recruit that Georgia Tech is taking a chance on to see if he can live up to his potential in Atlanta. Duclona was a very solid cornerback at the G-5 level last season, but is going to need to be ready for the step up in competition

S- Tae Harris (Soph) and Savion Riley (R-Sr)

I think Fenix Felton could beat out Riley and start along with Harris, but I lean towards Riley's experience, at least for week one.

Georgia Tech's safety room is very young and inexperienced, but there is talent there. Omar Daniels and Clayton Powell-Lee played most every snap for the Yellow Jackets last season, but former blue chip safety Tae Harris seems ready for a big breakout season. Watch out for freshman Kealan Jones in terms of depth and as a potential special teams player.