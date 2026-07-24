Everything You Need To Know About Georgia Tech's Wide Receivers Entering Fall Camp

Fall Camp is inching closer around the country and week zero is quickly approaching.

Georgia Tech is not playing in week zero this season, but they have an important Week 1 matchup to look forward to against Colorado. The Yellow Jackets are an interesting team entering the season and have a lot of new faces around the program.

Perhaps no position has more question marks on Georgia Tech's roster than the wide receiver position. Yes, there are new starters at quarterback, tight end, both lines of scrimmage, and in the secondary, but the wide receiver position tops them all.

Let's preview them before fall camp.

Returners

Jordan Allen (Soph)- Allen was the fourth-leading receiver for Georgia Tech last season (22 catches for 304 yards), but he is the only pass catcher who is back and actually caught a pass last season. I expect him to take a leap in his sophomore season, as he is going to be the top target for new Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza.

Rahkeem Smith (R-Sr)- Smith did not see a lot of action last season for the Yellow Jackets after transferring over from Bowling Green, but he possesses a lot of speed and was an ace special teams player with the Falcons. He could find himself in the mix this season for Georgia Tech.

Debron Gatling (R-Soph)- Like Smith, Gatling was a transfer who did not see much playing time during the 2025 season and he is looking for a bigger role in 2026. Gatling was targeted often by Mendoza during the spring game and his speed could be a factor on this unit this season.

Dalen Penson (Soph)- Penson was on the roster last season, but he was playing cornerback, not wide receiver. Penson is another speedster with the group and is one of the best overall athletes on the team. I think he is going to make a strong case for playing time this season.

Cal Faulkner (R-Fr)- Faulkner was a freshman on last year's team and did not see playing time. I will say this about every player due to the inexperience at wide receiver, but it is not out of the question for Faulkner to see snaps on this team.

Evan Haynes (R-Fr)- Haynes did not see playing time after transferring in from North Carolina, but he made some key catches during the spring game and should challenge for snaps.

Chris Elko (R-Jr)- Elko is a former walk-on and one of the hardes workers on the team. He has seen special teams snaps so far during his career with the Yellow Jackets, but this could be his breakout season.

Newcomers

Isaiah Fuhrmann (Jr)- There might not be a more important transfer for Georgia Tech. That might seem silly to say given that Georgia Tech is going to start a transfer at quarterback and running back, but given the amount of talent that Georgia Tech has lost at this position and that Fuhrmann is one of only two transfer additions, the Yellow Jackets need him to be a dependable target.

Jaiven Plummer (R-Sr)- Plummer transfers over from Cal with only two career catches under his belt, but he was a key special teams player and at 6'3 210 LBS, he is going to provide Georgia Tech with needed size. After not being a factor in the passing game with the Golden Bears, be might be asked to play a big role for Georgia Tech in 2026.

Darnell Collins (Fr)- Collins is one of several true freshman receivers that is going to have a chance to earn early playing time. Collins was a big in-state recruiting win for Georgia Tech last cycle and he has a chance to show why this season.

Kentrell Davis (Fr)- Davis and Collins both bring size to the roster and position and that is why I think of the two freshman receivers, they might be the most likely of the group to see the field. Davis has the talent to see snaps this season, even if it is not in week one.

J.J. Winston (Fr)- Winston was a teammate of Collins at Rome High School and like his teammate, he is going to be trying to earn a spot in the rotation for the Yellow Jackets.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (Fr)- Noel is more of a speedster than the other freshmen and that could make it tougher for him to see the field since Georgia Tech already has a few guys who fit that archetype, but his talent is undeniable.

Starters

I think that Allen and Fuhrmann are going to see the most snaps for Georgia Tech, but will the Yellow Jackets decde to use a lot of three and four wide receiver sets this season?

Biggest Question- Who steps up?

I think the biggest question is a bit wide ranging, but there is just not a lot of proven talent at this position aside from Allen and Fuhrmann and if you are nitpicking, you can argue about Fuhrmann even being a question mark due to his production coming at the FCS level.

Can they rely on any of the true freshmen to be reliable and actually make plays from game to game? Plummer is a redshirt senior, but does not have a lot of production behind him. Smith has not been more than a special teams player, and neither Gatling or Haynes has played meaningful snaps. Penson is a tremendous athlete

It is tough to find a receiving corps with more questions than the one that Georgia Tech has entering fall camp.

Bottom Line

All of this to say that its not impossible for this group to be good, but they just have a lot of players who have not been relied on before and in a couple of spots that is understanable, but to have it all over a position is unique.

I think Allen and Fuhrmann are going to be the top two in targets at this position, but the rest of the group is unknown. If I had to bet, Penson and Collins find roles for themselves as regular contributiors, while Gatling and Haynes serve as the main depth pieces.

A lot to figure out for new receivers coach Jafar Williams over the next month or so.