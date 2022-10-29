Georgia Tech Football: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Florida State Game

Not many people expected Georgia Tech to be able to hang around with Florida State today with Jeff Sims out and that is exactly what happened.

A couple of early Florida State mistakes helped Georgia Tech get an early 3-0 lead, but it was all Seminoles after that. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis picked apart the Yellow Jackets' secondary and the Florida State running game was dominant.

It was a shaky game on offense, though things did get slightly better in the second half. After playing Zach Gibson on the first two drives, Brent Key threw true freshmen Zach Pyron out there to see what he could do. It was not all bad for Pyron, but the lack of an offensive line hindered any kind of success the offense wanted or needed to have.

So what were the good, the bad, and the ugly things to come out of the game vs Florida State today?

The Good

Charlie Thomas made impact plays in the first half for Georgia Tech Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

1. Charlie Thomas recovering the fumble and returning it into Florida State territory. The defense had a bad game overall but this was a key play early.

2. No special teams miscues today. No punts were blocked and Gavin Stewart was 1/1 on field goals and 1/1 on extra points. The onside kick to open the second half was well executed and a good call by Brent Key.

3. The defense forced two turnovers in total.

4. For a true freshman in his first-ever college football game, Zach Pyron played well, all things considered. The second half was where he got into a rhythm and he finished the day 18-28 for 198 yards. He hit some throws down the field and scored two total touchdowns in the second half. If Sims is out again next week, I think that Pyron earned himself more reps as the starter.

5. Freshmen Clayton Powell-Lee had 14 tackles today.

The Bad

Florida State's running game had its way on Saturday vs Georgia Tech Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

1. Zach Gibson's two drives as the quarterback went poorly.

2. Nine penalties are far too high for this team (or any team really)

3. The defensive line could not get any pressure on Travis. The Yellow Jackets finished with only one sack and two quarterback hits.

The Ugly

Georgia Tech allowed over 600 yards of offense to Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

1. Allowing 642 yards is atrocious. Travis had a career-high 396 yards through the air and the Seminoles had 246 yards rushing.

2. The secondary allowed over 16 yards per completion and the defense as a whole allowed 7.8 yards per play.

3. The offense only getting 24 yards in the first half. It was one of the worst offensive halves of football I have ever seen and there was plenty of blame to go around for the offensive start in the game.

4. The offensive line was the worst unit on the field. Georgia Tech's offensive line is one of the worst in the country and prevents them from being able to do anything on offense. Florida State finished with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

5. The running game had another poor week. The line had a big part in this, but neither Hassan Hall nor Dontae Smith could get any room to run. Hall had 10 carries for 45 yards and Smith had seven carries for 16 yards.

6. The team lost. That is always the ugliest thing in games like these.

This was perhaps the worst performance of the season considering that it could have been worse. Florida State committed 11 penalties and two turnovers of their own and it cost them some opportunities to put more points on the board.

Georgia Tech is going to be back in action next Saturday against Virginia Tech at 12:30 p.m.

