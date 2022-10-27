Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Gets PWO Commitment From Quarterback Colson Brown

Georgia Tech received a commitment from a future preferred walk-on QB

Georgia Tech has hit a bit of a bump lately with recruiting, as a couple of 2023 prospects have de-committed from the program this week, but the Yellow Jackets were able to snag a quarterback last night as a preferred walk-on.

Colson Brown, from North Augusta High School in South Carolina, committed to the Yellow Jackets and interim head coach Brent Key late on Wednesday night. 

While he might not be on a scholarship right now, walk-ons can earn their way toward one and it is never a bad thing to take a player whose talent you hope to develop down the line. Georgia Tech has taken preferred walk-ons at quarterback and moved them around in recent years. Brody Rhodes and Aidan Semo were PWO's and both are listed as athletes on the team's official roster. 

Brown is a 6-3 195 LBS prospect and has some intriguing tools that could develop if given time. It will be interesting to watch his journey as a Yellow Jacket walk-on and see where he is in the future. 

