Georgia Tech Gets PWO Commitment From Quarterback Colson Brown

Georgia Tech has hit a bit of a bump lately with recruiting, as a couple of 2023 prospects have de-committed from the program this week, but the Yellow Jackets were able to snag a quarterback last night as a preferred walk-on.

Colson Brown, from North Augusta High School in South Carolina, committed to the Yellow Jackets and interim head coach Brent Key late on Wednesday night.

While he might not be on a scholarship right now, walk-ons can earn their way toward one and it is never a bad thing to take a player whose talent you hope to develop down the line. Georgia Tech has taken preferred walk-ons at quarterback and moved them around in recent years. Brody Rhodes and Aidan Semo were PWO's and both are listed as athletes on the team's official roster.

Brown is a 6-3 195 LBS prospect and has some intriguing tools that could develop if given time. It will be interesting to watch his journey as a Yellow Jacket walk-on and see where he is in the future.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

ACC Football: Official Week Nine Game Predictions

Georgia Tech head coaching candidate profile: Sean Lewis

Georgia Tech Football offers 2023 athlete Dante Lovett

What does SP+ and ESPN FPI predict for Georgia Tech vs Florida State?

2023 running back prospect Trey Cornist decommits from Georgia Tech

2023 prospect Kamal Bonner decommits from Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech releases depth chart ahead of game vs Florida State

Brent Key gives updates on Jeff Sims' injury and quarterback situation

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins praises Georgia Tech's defense ahead of Saturday

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell discusses Georgia Tech during his Monday press conference