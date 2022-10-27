Georgia Tech Offers In-State 2023 Wide Receiver Bryce Dopson

Georgia Tech has been looking for another 2023 receiver prospect to pair with Zion Taylor (Norcross, GA) in its recruiting class and the most recent offer went to an in-state player who has been playing great in his senior season.

Bryce Dopson from Brookwood High School received an offer from Yellow Jackets interim head coach Brent Key last night and it was his first power five offer.

Dopson has been a fast-rising wide receiver as of late and not long after he got the offer from the Yellow Jackets, he received one from Georgia State as well. Dopson's other offers include Army and Stetson.

Dopson is a wide receiver with tremendous speed and he can take the top off of a defense instantly. He would be a great addition to the 2023 Georgia Tech recruiting class.

You can expect that more offers are going to be coming for the speedy receiver and they will be well deserved. Georgia Tech is likely to going to have to fight in this recruitment going forward and it will be one to watch in the last few months of this recruiting cycle.

The Yellow Jackets class currently ranks 57th in the country.

Current Georgia Tech commits:

Javin Simpkins- RB, Norland High School (FL) Gabe Fortson- IOL, North Cobb Christian (GA) Ethan Mackenny- OT, Lassiter (GA) Patrick Screws- IOL, Eufaula (AL) Anthony Little-DL, Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) Jacob Cruz- ATH, North Cobb Christian (GA) Benjamin Galloway- OT, Hillgrove (GA) Gensley Auguste- DL, West Orange (NJ) Zion Taylor- WR, Norcross (GA) L.J. Green- DB, Montgomery Catholic Prep (AL) Elias Cloy- IOL, Alpharetta (GA) Elijah Douglas- DL, Pine Forest (FL) Ashton Heflin- LB, Newnan (GA) Justyn Reid- TE, Newnan (GA)

