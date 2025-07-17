Georgia Tech Football: Three Most Likely All-ACC Players On Defense For The Yellow Jackets
After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and has added more talent to the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, some are projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams.
Georgia Tech's defense saw a huge improvement last season, especially in the run defense, but they are going to have a new defensive coordinator. Blake Gideon is set to take over for Tyler Santucci, and he hopes to keep the improvement trending up. Will he? If these three players can play up to an All-ACC level, I think he will.
1. LB Kyle Efford
Georgia Tech's leading returning tackler from a season ago is back. Kyle Efford emerged as the leader of the defense, finishing with 64 tackles and three sacks. If Efford can stay healthy, an All-ACC type of season is possible. Efford finished the year with a 66.5 grade in 435 snaps on PFF (Pro Football Focus).
2. DT Jordan van den Berg
The headliner on the defensive line, of course, is Jordan van den Berg. He finished with 23 tackles and one sack last season and is going to be the leader up front for a Yellow Jackets defense that looks to keep improving despite the loss of coordinator Tyler Santucci to the NFL. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), van den Berg played 377 snaps and finished with a 75.5 overall grade, fourth-highest on the defense and second-highest among returning defenders.
3. CB Ahmari Harvey
Harvey is going to be one of the leaders in the secondary this season for Georgia Tech and their top cornerback. Harvey has improved in each season in Atlanta, and the athletic defensive back is set to have a big 2025 season under DB coach Cory Peoples and Gideon, who was a safeties coach while at Texas. Harvey was the second-leading tackler last season, finishing with 62 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception. In 715 snaps last season, Harvey finished with a 69.8 overall grade, including an 80.9 overall grade in run defense.