Georgia Tech Offering A New Premium Seating Package For Baseball

Georgia Tech is already thinking of new innovative ways to continue to bolster the experience on the Flats for its baseball program and fans. The Yellow Jackets are off to a 12-1 start to the season and have one of the premier offenses in the country, and is ranked as a top-five team. The attendance has been through the roof with an increase of nearly 75% from 2025. Every home game has brought in at least 2,000 fans to come see the Yellow Jackets play at Mac Nease Baseball Park. With the attendance continuing to rise, the Yellow Jackets new athletic director, Ryan Alpert, has found a way to reward the fans and allow for the purchase of premium seating. Here is more on the package via RamblinWreck.com

“Private tables and chairs will be available for purchase down the first baseline in the all new First Base Row, giving fans a comfortable viewing experience, while closer to the action than ever before.

“Fans can now take in the sights and sounds of the greatest offense in modern college baseball history in Strike Zone Seating for $50 per game with an option to upgrade their gameday experience to include access to Champions Hall, an all-inclusive premium area, for $125 per game. First Base Row is available for $150 per game for all ACC games and vs. Auburn (March 31) and for $100 for all other non-conference games. Tickets can be purchased at the ticketing office this weekend vs. Virginia Tech, with online purchasing options coming in the future.

Pretty exciting to see for the Yellow Jackets fan and the direction the program is continuing to head. Alpert issued a statement on the new seating purchases for fans."

“We’re grateful to fans for their overwhelming support of Georgia Tech baseball this spring, from a record number of season tickets sold to a record single-game crowd last Saturday versus Northwestern,” vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said. “As we continue to evaluate all of our venues to identify opportunities for additional revenue generation while enhancing the overall experience for our fans, we’re excited to introduce the Strike Zone as a new way to enjoy all of the exciting action of our top-five baseball program at Mac Nease Baseball Park throughout this season.”

With the pedigree of Alpert, it is not surprising to see him offer something of this magnitude so early in his tenure with Georgia Tech. He did this plenty at the University of Tennessee before coming to Atlanta. Now the Yellow Jackets can continue to appease fans and get them to keep coming to support a national title contender in 2026. The Yellow Jackets administration is making moves to help improve the experience for fans and continue to get more to come to the games.